Godsmack postpone Euro tour after unexpected death of guitarist Tony Rombola's son

Godsmack have postponed their forthcoming European tour after the unexpected death of guitarist Tony Rombola's son. The tour was due to kick off in Stockholm later this month.

In a statement, Godsmack frontman Sully Erna said: "With my deepest regrets, and on behalf of our guitarist Tony and his wife Sue, I am personally writing this message to all of our fans worldwide to inform you that Tony and his family have suffered a loss that no parent should ever have to endure. Tony and Sue’s son Joe Fay passed away last week, unexpectedly, at the young age of 34.

"He was one of the kindest and most humble guys I had ever met. And, he was a fan. Just like all of you. He literally lived the success of Godsmack through his Dad. He was always so excited and proud just to be around all of us, and we will all miss him deeply. As we await more information on how this happened, we humbly ask that you respect Tony and his family’s privacy as they take time to process this and heal.

"We appreciate all of your patience, prayers and support in this very trying time. And I promise you, we are coming back bigger and stronger in the beginning of 2019, and we will honour all of these tour dates in Europe and across this globe.”

The postponed dates are as follows. They will be rescheduled for early 2019.

Oct 29: Stockholm Fryhuset, Sweden

Oct 30: Oslo Rockefeller, Norway

Nov 01: Copenhagen The Grey Hall, Denmark

Nov 02: Hamburg Gruenspan, Germany

Nov 04: Birmingham Institute, UK

Nov 05: Manchester Ritz, UK

Nov 07: London O2 Forum Kentish Town, UK

Nov 08: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

Nov 10: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Nov 11: Berlin Heimathafen, Germany

Nov 12: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany

Nov 14: Zurich Komplex, Switzerland

Nov 16: Barcelona Razzmatazz 2, Spain

Nov 18: Milan Magazzini Generalli, Italy

Nov 19: Munich Backstage Werk, Germany

Nov 20: Vienna Arena, Austria

Nov 22: Warsaw Progresja, Poland

Nov 24: Budapest Barba Negra Music, Hungary

Nov-26: Bucharest Arenele, Romania

Nov 27: Sofia Arena Armeec, Bulgaria