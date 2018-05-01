Godsmack announce European tour

Godsmack have announced a European tour which will take place later this year.

The band have just released their seventh studio album When Legends Rise and they’ll visit Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Germany, the UK, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland, Spain, Italy, Austria, Poland and Hungary in October and November.

Godsmack say: “We're super excited to visit and be able to play in all these beautiful countries! To all of our fans in Europe and the UK, get ready to rock…. we can't wait to see you all real soon!”

Ticket pre-sales for the majority of dates and VIP ipgrades will be available from 10am local time tomorrow (May 2) and will go on general sale from 10am on Friday (May 4). Find a full list of ticket links below.

Speaking previously about the follow-up to 2014’s 1000hp, guitarist and vocalist Sully Erna said: “It was just about evolving as a songwriter.

“I wanted to stretch my wings even further, to use all of the experiences I’ve had writing different types of music over the years and apply that to finding a way to introduce a newer, fresher, more mature sound, while still maintaining the power of Godsmack.”

Last week, Erna gave Classic Rock a track-by-track breakdown of When Legends Rise.

Godsmack 2018 European tour

Oct 29: Stockholm Fryhuset, Sweden - BUY TICKETS

Oct 30: Oslo Rockefeller, Norway - BUY TICKETS

Nov 01: Copenhagen The Grey Hall, Denmark - BUY TICKETS

Nov 02: Hamburg Gruenspan, Germany - BUY TICKETS

Nov 04: Birmingham Institute, UK - BUY TICKETS

Nov 05: Manchester Ritz, UK - BUY TICKETS

Nov 07: London O2 Forum Kentish Town, UK - BUY TICKETS

Nov 08: Antwerp Trix, Belgium - BUY TICKETS

Nov 10: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands - BUY TICKETS

Nov 11: Berlin Heimathafen, Germany - BUY TICKETS

Nov 12: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany - BUY TICKETS

Nov 14: Zurich Komplex, Switzerland - BUY TICKETS

Nov 16: Barcelona Razzmatazz 2, Spain - BUY TICKETS

Nov 18: Milan Magazzini Generalli, Italy - BUY TICKETS

Nov 19: Munich Backstage Werk, Germany - BUY TICKETS

Nov 20: Vienna Arena, Austria - BUY TICKETS

Nov 22: Warsaw Progresja, Poland - BUY TICKETS

Nov 24: Budapest Barba Negra Music, Hungary - BUY TICKETS