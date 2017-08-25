Ghost release He Is video

Ghost have released a video for their track He Is, from third album Meliora, which was launched in 2015. View it above.

It comes just after band leader Tobias Forge confirmed his identity after years of only being known as Papa Emeritus, and taking part in interviews while dressed as one of the group’s Nameless Ghouls.

Earlier this week he was the focus of a Swedish radio show in which he signed off by saying: “My name is Tobias Forge and I’m the man behind the mask in Ghost.”

One of several reasons for confirming the long-standing rumourwas that his mum refused to keep the secret. “Mother is very proud and tells everyone who I am,” he said. “Even if it’s supposed to be a secret. But fuck that now, I suppose.”

He also said that the band were preparing to record their fourth album, and expected that it would be released early next year, with an 18-month world tour to follow.

