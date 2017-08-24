Listen to Motorhead's cover of Whiplash

Motorhead are releasing a covers album entitled Under Cover on September 1, which includes their cover of Whiplash by Metallica.

Speaking to Hammer about the cover, drummer Mikkey Dee says: “As you know we love Metallica and they love us, and this is one of the songs we liked a lot and covered it back then. The snare, the riffs – all that fit in with Motorhead.”

Motorhead’s cover of Whiplash won them Grammy for Best Metal Performance in 2005, which Mikkey describes as “total irony.”

“It’s okay, but it would have meant more if was one of our own songs.”

Their version of Whiplash follows the stream of the previously unreleased cover of Heroes by David Bowie.

Under Cover Track Listing

Breaking the Law (Produced by Cameron Webb) 2008 God Save the Queen (Produced by Bob Kulick and Bruce Bouillet) 2000 Heroes (Produced by Cameron Webb) 2015 Starstruck (Produced by Cameron Webb) 2014 Cat Scratch Fever (Produced by Peter Solley) 1992 Jumpin’ Jack Flash (Produced by Bob Kulick and Bruce Bouillet) 2001 Sympathy for the Devil (Produced by Cameron Webb) 2015 Hellraiser (Produced by Billy Sherwood) 1992 Rockaway Beach (Mixed by Cameron Webb) 2002 Shoot ‘Em Down (Produced by Bob Kulick and Bruce Bouillet) 2001 Whiplash (Produced by Bruce Bouillet and Bob Kulick) 2005

Under Cover is available for pre-order now.

