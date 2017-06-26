Ghost: New album will be more apocalyptic than Meliora

Ghost leader Papa Emeritus, aka Tobias Forge, says that the next Ghost album will be “more apocalyptic” than 2015’s Meliora.

In an interview with the Albuquerque Journal disguised as a Nameless Ghoul, Forge gave a hint of what fans could expect from their as-yet-untitled next album and gave some insight into the writing process.

Forge says: “Having in mind that the previous record was about the absence of God or the absence of deities, this new one is going to be about the return of God.

“You know, God’s wrath cast upon the suffering humans. So it will be a little bit more biblical in that sense which in turn makes it darker, a little bit more apocalyptic, I think. That’s basically what I can tell you about it right now.”

He says that he’s constantly working on material which has been around for up to 10 years and likes to incorporate new ideas – with any tracks not suitable for what will be the band’s fourth full-length studio album already planned for their fifth record.

Forge adds: “It’s a pick and mix of a lot of different ideas and stuff laying around – a lot of new stuff being added to the pile.

“It’s a constant thinking ahead, and now, I’m thinking about album no. 5, because there are songs coming out now or being written that I feel won’t fit into the new album, so I’ll put that one onto the next one instead.”

Forge and four ex Ghost members are currently embroiled in a legal dispute, with Simon Soderberg, Mauro Rubino, Henrik Palm and Martin Hjertstedt suing Forge for “missing wages and allowances for several years” and are asking him to disclose the band’s revenue and expenses between 2011 and 2016.

Earlier this month, Forge responded to give his side of the argument, saying that “no legal partnership” existed between himself and the four musicians.

Ghost are currently on tour with Iron Maiden across North America. Find a full list of their 2017 live shows below.

