Watch Metallica write and record Atlas, Rise!

Metallica have released a 12-minute video shot while they were working on their track Atlas, Rise! Watch it above, and see the promo for the completed song below.

The clip reveals some of the ways Metallica talk about their own creative process, including drummer Lars Ulrich saying: “The last one could just fucking say hello to the intro, a quick wave.”

It also shows Hetfield tearing up a piece of paper while admitting: “I feel asleep with the lyric book. I do that all the time.” He later reveals some of the song’s lyrics were inspired by the movie Children Of The Corn and by watching WWF.

Atlas, Rise! appears on the thrash icons’ 2016 album Hardwired… To Self-Destruct. They completed the North American stint of the WorldWired tour last week with a concert that was streamed live.

It was reported that the North American run featured their largest stage production ever, requiring 48 trucks to carry the gear, and enough electricity every night to power 1800 homes for a month.

Ulrich said: “When you’re in a bigger place there’s more stuff to worry about. You’ve got curfews and public transport shutdowns. If you play past a certain time it’s $25,000 a second.

“We have an awesome team out here – but there’s times where you sit there like, ‘Who’s actually steering this ship?”

The WorldWired tour continues in Europe on September 2, with a run of UK shows in October, and dates in the diary until May 2018. Full dates below.

2017

Sep 02: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Sep 04: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Sep 06: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Sep 08: Paris AccorHotels Arena, France

Sep 10: Paris AccorHotels Arena, France

Sep 12: Lyon Halle Tony Garnier, France

Sep 14: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany

Sep 16: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany

Oct 22: London O2 Arena, UK

Oct 24: London O2 Arena, UK

Oct 26: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Oct 28: Manchester Arena, UK

Oct 30: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK

Nov 01: Antwerp Sportpaleism Belgium

Nov 03: Antwerp Sportpaleism Belgium

2018

Feb 01: Lisbon MEO Arena, Portugal

Feb 03: Madrid Wizink Center, Spain

Feb 05: Madrid Wizink Center, Spain

Feb 07: Barcelona Palau Sant Jordi, Spain

Feb 10: Turin Pala Alpitour, Italy

Feb 12: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

Feb 14: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

Feb 16: Mannheim SAP Arena, Germany

Mar 27: Herning Jyske Bank Boxen, Denmark

Mar 29: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germany

Mar 31: Vienna Wiener Stadthalle, Austria

Apr 02: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic

Apr 05: Budapest Sports Arena, Hungary

Apr 07: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Apr 09: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Apr 11: Geneva Palexpo, Switzerland

Apr 26: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Apr 28: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

Apr 30: Leipzig Arena, Germany

May 02: Oslo Telenor Arena, Norway

May 05: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden

May 07: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden

May 09: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland

May 11: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland

Metallica plan Master Of Puppets reissue