Get a personalised video message from Dave Mustaine, Matt Heafy, Randy Blythe and more over on Cameo

Forgotten your loved one's birthday? Want a gift that'll guarantee automatic forgiveness? Then why not pay Megadeth's Dave Mustaine, Trivium's Matt Heafy or another metal hero to say all that needs to be said in a personalised video message? Whether it's Happy Birthday, Merry Christmas or simply a message to soften the blow of a breakup, Cameo is your sure ticket to making any moment unforgettable.

There's also countless stars to choose from, including Motley Crue's Tommy Lee, Slayer's Gary Holt, Anthrax's Scott Ian, Arch Enemy's Alissa White-Gluz, Mastodon's Brann Dailor and more.

Simply search for a musician or celebrity, fill out the request form and your message will be with the recipient in seven days or less, depending on your selected delivery option. Just be sure to give as much information as possible in your request, such as your relationship to the Cameo recipient, numbers & details. For example, "tell my soon-to-be-ex-boyfriend James that we need to see other people".

Here are a list of the best metal musicians on the increasingly popular service, Cameo.

Mötley Crüe Tommy Lee: £375 Mötley Crüe Tommy Lee: £375

A personalised message from founding Mötley Crüe member/long-term drummer Tommy Lee will in no doubt take your celebrations to the next level. Amp up the party spirit with a wild note from Lee, who honourably offers to send video messages showing his "nuts", wishing "happy birthdays", or simply saying "fuck off". What a delightful chap.

Steel Panther's Michael Starr: £75 Steel Panther's Michael Starr: £75

The spandex-sporting frontman of glam metal band Steel Panther is now on Cameo, and according to his profile, can make your message either "dirty" or "clean". He can additionally sing your loved one any genre of music you like – although he prefers metal – and tell moderately funny jokes such as "this janitor walks out of a closet and says, SUPPLIES!". Whatever you want, Starr can do it.

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine: £224 Megadeth's Dave Mustaine: £224

A birthday wish, a seasons greeting or a congratulations sent by none other than this award-winning, legendary rockstar is bound to score you some points. Frontman of one of the big four, Megadeth's Dave Mustaine is also sending a portion of his Cameo profits to the charities he supports.

Motorhead's Mikkey Dee: £56 Motorhead's Mikkey Dee: £56

Legendary drummer of Motorhead and the Scorpions, Mikkey Dee is offering his services on Cameo, and is available to send that special someone – be it a friend or foe – any greeting that pops into that metal-loving head of yours. You can additionally select the 24 hour delivery option if you request Dee, meaning your message will be sent over the very next day. Speedy Dee!

Trivium's Matt Heafy: £53 Trivium's Matt Heafy: £53

Known for supplying the users of Twitch, the metal world and beyond with plentiful riffs and non-stop laughs, Trivium's mainman Matt Heafy is now on Cameo to make your best moments even better. Offering shout-outs of encouragement or even – if he's feeling "warmed up" – a song. Just say the word and this axe-slinging metal hero can become a part of your celebrations for just £53.

Alice In Chains' William DuVall: £45 Alice In Chains' William DuVall: £45

Co-lead vocalist/rhythm guitarist of Alice In Chains, William DuVall is here to spread the love, and according to his profile, thinks the world could always use a bit more "well-wishing", even if you don't have an occasion in mind. If you have positive vibes to share DuVall is "here to help", be it for someone's birthday, wedding, anniversary, or for no reason at all.

Lamb Of God's Randy Blythe: £53 Lamb Of God's Randy Blythe: £53

Randy Blythe's Cameo profile is the gift that just keeps giving, and features an extensive preview of the services he's willing to provide in the form of a mini comedic skit. As he acts out would-be birthday well-wishes, sobriety celebrations, apologies and terrible life advice sessions, we can only imagine how brilliant the real thing will be. He'll also be using most of the money he earns from Cameo to fund a private reforestation project.

