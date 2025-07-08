It was never in doubt.

Black Sabbath's Back To The Beginning show was an extraordinary success, a dizzying, warm-hearted celebration of history, roots and community. It was a celebration of Birmingham. And, most of all, it was a celebration of four men who changed the world: Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward.

The show worked because a lot of people worked tirelessly to put it all together. It worked because the crowd lifted every single moment. And it worked because those invited to take part on stage got it. They knew why they were there. And many of them have now paid tribute.

Mastodon: "We laughed, we cried, we had tons of fun and we got to celebrate Ozzy with a bunch of our friends! Thank you Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath for having us and thank you for everything you’ve done for music!"

Rival Sons: "Such an amazing day, utterly brilliant. Thank you Ozzy Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Black Sabbath, Geezer Butler, Bill Ward, for everything you've done for heavy music and for bringing people together and making the day so full of joy. It was such a great vibe, emotional and uplifting. We will never forget it."

Anthrax: "The Back To The Beginning show was the best day of music we have ever been a part of! Thank you, Black Sabbath, for opening the door for all of us. Thank you for letting us be a part of your legacy. Thank you for all the hospitality over the years, and thank you for your friendship! We love you all!"

Halestorm: "Eternally grateful to Black Sabbath, Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne and all our friends we shared the stage with. A moment in time. A moment in history."

David Ellefson: "What a Ride! That's a wrap on Back To The Beginning, an unforgettable celebration of the music, the legends, and the roots of it all. From the powerful performances to the surreal run-ins with icons, to honouring the legacy of Ozzy and Sabbath where it all began it was pure magic.

"Grateful for every moment, every fan, every friend old and new, and the energy that reminded us why we started this journey in the first place. Until next time – stay loud, stay proud, and never forget where you came from."

Adam Wakeman: "Eternal thanks, Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne, for having me along for the ride since 2004. Love and respect to you both, all the artists and crews, [promoter] Andy Copping and everyone who worked so hard to make this once-in-a-lifetime event possible.

"As well as playing with Ozzy’s solo band and offstage duties with Black Sabbath, I loved playing with so many artists throughout the day. Changes with Yungblud will stay with me for some time. Made many new friends and got to spend quality time with some amazing old ones."

Scott Ian: "This journey I’ve been on since I was 13 years old was largely made possible by Tony. I learned to play guitar mainly by playing along to Sabbath records. He’s been an inspiration and a hero to me but most importantly a friend.

"To be included in Black Sabbath’s denouement was an honour and a privilege and all the things, just mind blowing. We didn’t go to the show yesterday to say goodbye, we went to say thank you and celebrate Tony, Geezer, Bill and Ozzy and what they gave to all of us. Thank you, gentlemen.

"All that said, I cried a half dozen times yesterday out of the sheer immensity of what it all means to me and my connection to their music. What a beautiful and incredible day."

Billy Corgan: "I first heard Black Sabbath on my uncle’s stereo some 50 years ago. So it was surreal to stand on a football pitch with 45,000 strong to witness the end of this grand, institutional group who has touched me personally, professionally, and at times even intimately in stolen moments of work and camaraderie. Thank you Tony, Bill, Geezer, and Ozzy for all you’ve done for so many.

"I owe a debt of gratitude to Sharon for asking me to take part. It was truly an honour on more levels that I could count. And to witness the passionate performances of so many in rehearsal: those I admire from afar, those I know, too, and see the translation into the near 10-hour affair of music and fellowship was something to behold. Music is of course the soundtrack to our lives, but yesterday in my estimation was something truly special. As a 3-dimensional soundtrack was being crafted in real time. All to celebrate this coming home for the band once known as Earth.

"Every great journey has trials and tribulations, tragedies and surprise. Therein lies the magic, therein lie the tears. I both whooped yesterday in sheer exultation to be in the right spot at the right moment, and I wept silently as my heroes fell on their wizardly, mythic sword to bid us farewell. We have the music, and we have them in our hearts. You don’t have to be a musician to understand. But it does help, at least if you’re trying to decode that which is elusive in the cosmos.

"Now the band is both here and not here; with us, and yet gone. As it should be."

Sammy Hagar: "Rock royalty was out in full force in Birmingham for the Back To The Beginning Black Sabbath Ozzy Osbourne final concert! I felt it was appropriate for me to go back to the beginning as well and everyone on stage was flying high again – long live rock and roll!"

Vernion Reid: "It was incredibly moving to hear the final live version of War Pigs. With an entire stadium singing every single word."

Lamb Of God: "Thank you, Black Sabbath. Massive honour to have been part of this."

Alice In Chains (William Duvall): What an event. Such an immense honour just to be there, let alone to play and reconnect with so many people I admire that I don’t get to see nearly often enough. Endless thanks to Sharon Osbourne for inviting us. Deep love and gratitude to all the amazing fans who showed up and showed out! We owe everything to you. We showed up in Aston for the same reasons you did - because we’re also fans!"

Gojira: "Two days ago, we were in England with 'la crème de la crème' of heavy music, to celebrate and pay tribute to Black Sabbath and witness their last performance and farewell. They inspired generations of rockers across the globe.

"Standing on that stage and soaking in the crazy vibe of this event, in Birmingham where it all began, alongside most of our childhood idols was an incredible feeling. A feeling felt and shared by every soul present that day. A stellar culmination that will go down in heavy metal history."

Pantera: "Such an amazing show! Thanks to Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, Bill Ward and Black Sabbath for including us in this landmark event."

Tool (Danny Carey): "Just returning now from Back To The Beginning. A real proper send off for Ozzy, our Prince of Darkness. It felt like one giant happy family. I am so proud to have been a part of this historic rock'n'roll moment."

Metallica: "What an amazing moment with an amazing soul. God bless John Michael Osbourne."