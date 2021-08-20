Gentle Giant release mind-warping AI video for His Last Voyage

Prog legends Gentle Giant have released a mind-warping visualizer video for His Last Voyage which you can watch below. The track is taken from the new Steven Wilson remix of the band's 1975 album Free Hand, which is out now.

"The video uses a unique AI software algorithm to create a set of abstract visuals," the band explain of the video, which has appeared on the Gentle Giant YouTube channel.

Free Hand was Gentle Giant’s seventh album, originally released in July 1975. It was the most commercially successful of the band’s career reaching the Top 40 album chart in Billboard Magazine. It stands as the culmination of the band’s maturity, following the successes of In A Glass House and The Power And The Glory.

Wilson has remixed Free Hand (as he did with the reissue of The Power And The Glory in 2014). Wilson’s remixed version of Free Hand will be released in Dolby Atmos, 5.1 surround sound and accompanied by custom animated visuals for each track on Blu-ray.

In addition, the original flat mix, original 1975 quad mix and an instrumental mix will all be included in a digipak CD. A double vinyl album will also be released with both the original flat mix and the Steven Wilson remixed version. The initial first pressing will include a limited edition transparent red version.

Gentle Giant have previously released video for the track Free Hand.

Get Free Hand.

