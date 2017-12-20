Gazpacho announce 2018 tour dates

Gazpacho have announced that they’ll tour across Europe in May and June next year.

They were previously confirmed on the bill at next year’s Be Prog! My Friend in Barcelona on June 30 – now they’ve added a further seven shows prior to their festival appearance.

Gazpacho say in a statement: “Below you should see the details of our little trip next year which has the goal of seeing as many of you as possible in the flesh while playing some tunes from the Gazpacho catalogue.

“The tour is in support of our new album which is called Soyuz and features some amazing songs – and of course artwork by our favourite Spaniard Mr. Antonio Seijas!

“More on the album later as these are busy times finishing the small details and getting the mix just right etc, but we wanted you to know about the tour.

“We do know that it will feature a couple of hours of Gazpacho music but we have some pretty nifty ideas on how to make it a night to remember. Forever. Cue the laughter of Vincent Price on Thriller.

“Keep flying sweet astronauts and austronettes – and Merry Christmas to you all.”

The Norwegian outfit’s last studio album was 2015’s Molok. Find the band’s tour dates below.

May 24: Maastricht Muziekgieterij, Netherlands

May 25: Uden De Pul, Netherlands

May 26: Zoetermeer De Boerderij, Netherlands

May 28: London The Dome, UK

May 31: Aschaffenburg Colos-saal, Germany

Jun 01: Cologne Die Kantine, Germany

Jun 02: Leeuwarden Neushoorn, Netherlands

Jun 30: Barcelona Be Prog! My Friend, Spain

