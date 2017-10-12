Gazpacho and Persefone added to Be Prog! My Friend 2018

Be Prog! My Friend organisers have confirmed that both Gazpacho and Persefone have been added to next year’s bill.

They’ll join previously announced artists Sons Of Apollo and Pain Of Salvation, along with guitar virtuoso Plini at the event, which will take place at Poble Espanyol, Barcelona, on June 29-30, 2018.

Festival organisers say: “Gazpacho have been one of the most requested bands to play the festival since we first started Be Prog! My Friend.

“Musically it’s not easy to classify them but some call them art-rock, others label them as alternative and even neo-progressive has been mentioned. Many say they sound similar to Radiohead or Porcupine Tree.

“What we do know though is that we are honoured to finally have them at the festival. The tour to support their most recent album Molok was a complete success with several sold out shows all over Europe.

“We are glad fans of Be Prog! My Friend will finally get to enjoy Gazpacho in 2018!”

They add: “We are also pleased to add one of the most promising bands in the progressive scene, Persefone. The Andorra based outfit stylishly and powerfully combine prog and metal.

“With their fifth album Aathma they have really strengthened their position as one of the best new bands around. Welcome!”

Tickets for Be Prog! My Friend are on sale now via the official website – and further artists will be revealed in due course.

