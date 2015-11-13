Gazpacho: Molok

You know when the words ‘Quantum Zeno effect’ and ‘Stonehenge’ appear in a press release that you’re in for a trip.

Sustaining their track record for gloriously non-mainstream rock, Gazpacho ring in their ninth LP with their most complicated and bookish concept yet. Centred on notions of stone-worshipping and God figures, Molok concludes with a glitchy code noise that could, in theory, do bad shit to our CD software and destroy the universe. Somehow, they’ve managed to incorporate all this into a set of highly listenable songs (nine digestible ones, unlike the mammoth four on previous album Demon). Powered by the ethereal, charismatic voice of Jan-Henrik Ohme (works at Sony by day) and songwriting of keysman Thomas Andersen (jingle writer by day), it’s an immaculately composed work of dark, daring progressive rock. Twinkly touches and exquisite strings are offset by triumphant climaxes and soaring rock guitar (Choir Of Ancestors); sinister bass notes set the tone for Algorithm, while Alarm goes off amid avant-rock piano and minimalist electronics. Like Demon, Molok brings in Balkan folky elements – adding spice to Norwegian chills. Buy, ingest and then catch them live.