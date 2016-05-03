Frost* launch Heartstrings lyric video

Frost* have launched a lyric video for their track Heartstrings.

The song features on the band’s upcoming album Falling Satellites, out on May 27 – their first record in eight years and the follow-up to Experiments In Mass Appeal.

Band leader Jem Godfrey says: “So finally, the definitive version of a song that’s perhaps the oldest of the songs that were written for this album. It was also the first time I ever co-wrote with John Mitchell. It’s working title was Tyrannosaurus Riff.”

Falling Satellites will be available on limited edition CD mediabook, including two bonus tracks, gatefold 2LP + CD and as a digital download.

They’ll head out on the road across the UK in June in support of the album.

Frost* Falling Satellites tracklist

First Day Numbers Towerblock Signs Lights Out Heartstrings Closer To The Sun The Raging Against The Dying Of The Light Blues Nice Day For It… Hypoventilate Last Day Lantern (bonus track) British Wintertime (bonus track)

Jun 15: Reading Sub89

Jun 17: Edinburgh Voodoo Rooms

Jun 18: Wath-Upon-Dearne Montgomery Hall

Jun 19: Bilston The Robin 2

Jul 23: Maidstone Ramblin’ Man Fair

Jul 29: Bristol Thekla

Jul 30: London O2 Islington Academy

Jul 31: Cambridge The Portland Arms