Frost* launch Heartstrings lyric video

By News  

Hear Frost* track Heartstrings from upcoming album Falling Satellites

Frost* have launched a lyric video for their track Heartstrings.

The song features on the band’s upcoming album Falling Satellites, out on May 27 – their first record in eight years and the follow-up to Experiments In Mass Appeal.

Band leader Jem Godfrey says: “So finally, the definitive version of a song that’s perhaps the oldest of the songs that were written for this album. It was also the first time I ever co-wrote with John Mitchell. It’s working title was Tyrannosaurus Riff.”

Falling Satellites will be available on limited edition CD mediabook, including two bonus tracks, gatefold 2LP + CD and as a digital download.

They’ll head out on the road across the UK in June in support of the album.

Frost* Falling Satellites tracklist

  1. First Day
  2. Numbers
  3. Towerblock
  4. Signs
  5. Lights Out
  6. Heartstrings
  7. Closer To The Sun
  8. The Raging Against The Dying Of The Light Blues
  9. Nice Day For It…
  10. Hypoventilate
  11. Last Day
  12. Lantern (bonus track)
  13. British Wintertime (bonus track)

Frost* UK tour dates 2016

Jun 15: Reading Sub89
Jun 17: Edinburgh Voodoo Rooms
Jun 18: Wath-Upon-Dearne Montgomery Hall
Jun 19: Bilston The Robin 2
Jul 23: Maidstone Ramblin’ Man Fair
Jul 29: Bristol Thekla
Jul 30: London O2 Islington Academy
Jul 31: Cambridge The Portland Arms