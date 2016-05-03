Frost* launch Heartstrings lyric video

Frost* have launched a lyric video for their track Heartstrings.
The song features on the band’s upcoming album Falling Satellites, out on May 27 – their first record in eight years and the follow-up to Experiments In Mass Appeal.
Band leader Jem Godfrey says: “So finally, the definitive version of a song that’s perhaps the oldest of the songs that were written for this album. It was also the first time I ever co-wrote with John Mitchell. It’s working title was Tyrannosaurus Riff.”
Falling Satellites will be available on limited edition CD mediabook, including two bonus tracks, gatefold 2LP + CD and as a digital download.
They’ll head out on the road across the UK in June in support of the album.
Frost* Falling Satellites tracklist
- First Day
- Numbers
- Towerblock
- Signs
- Lights Out
- Heartstrings
- Closer To The Sun
- The Raging Against The Dying Of The Light Blues
- Nice Day For It…
- Hypoventilate
- Last Day
- Lantern (bonus track)
- British Wintertime (bonus track)
Frost* UK tour dates 2016
Jun 15: Reading Sub89
Jun 17: Edinburgh Voodoo Rooms
Jun 18: Wath-Upon-Dearne Montgomery Hall
Jun 19: Bilston The Robin 2
Jul 23: Maidstone Ramblin’ Man Fair
Jul 29: Bristol Thekla
Jul 30: London O2 Islington Academy
Jul 31: Cambridge The Portland Arms