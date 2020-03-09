Folk rock legends Lindisfarne celebrate 50th anniversary with UK and Ireland tour

Folk rock icons Lindisfarne have announced that they’ll head out on tour later this year across the UK and Ireland.
They’ve lined up a total of 34 shows throughout the course of 2020, kicking off at the Grand Pavilion in Porthcawl on March 20 and wrapping up with their Newcastle Christmas shows at the City Hall on December 18 and 19.
And while 2020 marks Lindisfarne’s 50th anniversary, the tour will also celebrate the life and legacy of founding member Alan Hull, who died 25 years ago after suffering a heart attack at the age of 50.
The current Lindisfarne lineup features original member Rod Clements, Steve Daggett, Paul Thompson, Ian Thomson and Alan Hull's son-in-law Dave Hull-Denholm.
Tickets for the tour are on sale now through the official band website. Find a full list of tour dates below
Lindisfarne 2020 UK and Ireland tour
Mar 20: Porthcawl Grand Pavilion
Mar 21: London West Kensington Nell's
Mar 22: Hastings St Mary in The Castle
Apr 18: Stockton ARC Theatre
Apr 25: Masham Town Hall
May 08: Milton Keynes The Stables
May 09: Bury St Edmunds The Apex
May 24: Stanhope Northern Kin Festival
May 30: Uttoxeter Acoustic Festival of Britain
May 31: Bilston The Robin
Jun 05: Wirral Folk Festival
Jun 07: Glasgow Cottiers Theatre
Jul 17: Brampton Music on the Marr
Jul 23: Swaledale Reeth Tan Hill Inn
Aug 15: Aldeburgh Snape Maltings
Aug 30: Shrewsbury Folk Festival
Sep 12: Shoreham By The Sea Ropetackle Arts
Sep 13: Devizes Rock Against Cancer
Sep 19: Bradford Cathedral
Sep 20: Keswick Theatre By The Lake
Oct 03: Goostrey Music and Arts Festival
Oct 31: Dublin Liberty Hall Theatre
Nov 11: Belfast Empire Music Hall
Nov 07: Lowdham Warthogs
Nov 21/22: Kinross Backstage at the Green Hotel
Nov 26/27: Liverpool The Music Room The Philharmonic
Nov 28: London The Half Moon, Putney
Nov 29: Skegness Butlins Great British Folk Festival
Dec 05: Clitheroe The Grand
Dec 06: Carlisle Old Fire Station
Dec 11: Morecambe The Platform
Dec 18/19: Newcastle-Upon-Tyne City Hall