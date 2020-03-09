Folk rock legends Lindisfarne celebrate 50th anniversary with UK and Ireland tour

Folk rock icons Lindisfarne have announced that they’ll head out on tour later this year across the UK and Ireland.

They’ve lined up a total of 34 shows throughout the course of 2020, kicking off at the Grand Pavilion in Porthcawl on March 20 and wrapping up with their Newcastle Christmas shows at the City Hall on December 18 and 19.

And while 2020 marks Lindisfarne’s 50th anniversary, the tour will also celebrate the life and legacy of founding member Alan Hull, who died 25 years ago after suffering a heart attack at the age of 50.

The current Lindisfarne lineup features original member Rod Clements, Steve Daggett, Paul Thompson, Ian Thomson and Alan Hull's son-in-law Dave Hull-Denholm.

Tickets for the tour are on sale now through the official band website. Find a full list of tour dates below

Lindisfarne 2020 UK and Ireland tour

Mar 20: Porthcawl Grand Pavilion

Mar 21: London West Kensington Nell's

Mar 22: Hastings St Mary in The Castle

Apr 18: Stockton ARC Theatre

Apr 25: Masham Town Hall

May 08: Milton Keynes The Stables

May 09: Bury St Edmunds The Apex

May 24: Stanhope Northern Kin Festival

May 30: Uttoxeter Acoustic Festival of Britain

May 31: Bilston The Robin

Jun 05: Wirral Folk Festival

Jun 07: Glasgow Cottiers Theatre

Jul 17: Brampton Music on the Marr

Jul 23: Swaledale Reeth Tan Hill Inn

Aug 15: Aldeburgh Snape Maltings

Aug 30: Shrewsbury Folk Festival

Sep 12: Shoreham By The Sea Ropetackle Arts

Sep 13: Devizes Rock Against Cancer

Sep 19: Bradford Cathedral

Sep 20: Keswick Theatre By The Lake

Oct 03: Goostrey Music and Arts Festival

Oct 31: Dublin Liberty Hall Theatre

Nov 11: Belfast Empire Music Hall

Nov 07: Lowdham Warthogs

Nov 21/22: Kinross Backstage at the Green Hotel

Nov 26/27: Liverpool The Music Room The Philharmonic

Nov 28: London The Half Moon, Putney

Nov 29: Skegness Butlins Great British Folk Festival

Dec 05: Clitheroe The Grand

Dec 06: Carlisle Old Fire Station

Dec 11: Morecambe The Platform

Dec 18/19: Newcastle-Upon-Tyne City Hall