Flying Colors launch video for new track The Loss Inside

Flying Colors have released a video for The Loss Inside.

It’s the latest track taken from Mike Portnoy, Steve Morse, Neal Morse, Dave LaRue and Casey McPherson’s upcoming album Third Degree, which will be released on October 4 through Music Theories Recordings/Mascot Label Group.

Speaking about the track, singer Casey McPherson explains: “We all go through loss, and the grieving process often comes in waves, I love how musically and lyrically this song represents that process for me.”

The first sessions for Third Degree took place at Steve Morse’s studio in Florida in December 2016, where seven songs were written. From there, the band members had to scatter back to their other personal and professional obligations, eventually reconvening two years later in December 2018.

Drummer Mike Portnoy says: “Our mission statement when we came together is still the same now. It’s the same five guys with extremely different musical personalities and backgrounds coming together into a giant melting pot where it all comes out on the other end with music that’s accessible, melodic, deep, and colourful. That’s always been the goal of this band, and so far, I think we’re three for three.”

The album is now available to pre-order.

Flying Colors: Third Degree

1. The Loss Inside

2. More

3. Cadence

4. Guardian

5. Last Train Home

6. Geronimo

7. You Are Not Alone

8. Love Letter

9. Crawl

Deluxe CD Bonus Disc

10. Waiting For The Sun (Bonus Track)

11. Geronimo (Alternate Instrumental Version)

12. You Are Not Alone (Alternate Instrumental Version)

13. Love Letter (Alternate Instrumental Version)

14. Last Train Home (Alternate Instrumental Version)

15. Crawl (Alternate Instrumental Version)