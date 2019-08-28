Flying Colors launch video for new single You Are Not Alone

Flying Colors have shared a video for their new single You Are Not Alone.

It’s the latest track taken from Mike Portnoy, Steve Morse, Neal Morse, Dave LaRue and Casey McPherson’s upcoming album Third Degree, which will be released on October 4 through Music Theories Recordings/Mascot Label Group.

The band launched the lead single More earlier this month.

Portnoy says: “It’s one of the softer songs on the album – a side of Flying Colors that we always try to incorporate on every album: Absolutely beautiful melodies, chord progressions and key changes. And Casey’s delivery is just absolutely goosebump worthy!”

McPherson adds: “This song is special to me, lyrically it’s coming from the experience we had with the hurricane, and the amazing experience of people helping people, regardless of race or stature. I’m very proud of it!”

The follow-up to 2014’s Second Nature will be released on CD Digipack, limited edition 2LP, 180g blue vinyl, 2LP 180g black vinyl, as a limited edition box set featuring CD, 40 page photobook, two coasters and a six-track bonus disc, and on digital and streaming platforms.

Flying Colors will return to the road later this month when they play a set at MorseFest 2019.

Flying Colors: Third Degree

1. The Loss Inside

2. More

3. Cadence

4. Guardian

5. Last Train Home

6. Geronimo

7. You Are Not Alone

8. Love Letter

9. Crawl

Deluxe CD Bonus Disc

10. Waiting For The Sun (Bonus Track)

11. Geronimo (Alternate Instrumental Version)

12. You Are Not Alone (Alternate Instrumental Version)

13. Love Letter (Alternate Instrumental Version)

14. Last Train Home (Alternate Instrumental Version)

15. Crawl (Alternate Instrumental Version)

