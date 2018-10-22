Fleetwood Mac announce UK and European dates

Fleetwood Mac have announced three European dates in June. They'll play at Waldbühne in Berlin on June 6, at the RDS Stadium in Dublin on June 13, and at London's Wembley Stadium on June 16. Tickets go on sale at 9am this Friday from LiveNation.

The band line-up will be Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Stevie Nicks and Christine McVie, along with former Heartbreaker Mike Campbell and ex-Crowded House leader Neil Finn. Campbell and Finn were brought in to replace Lindsey Buckingham, who was fired by the band in April.

“Fleetwood Mac has always been about an amazing collection of songs that are performed with a unique blend of talents," says Mick Fleetwood "We jammed with Mike and Neil and the chemistry really worked and let the band realise that this is the right combination to go forward with in Fleetwood Mac style. We know we have something new, yet it’s got the unmistakable Mac sound."

“We are thrilled to welcome the musical talents of the caliber of Mike Campbell and Neil Finn into the Mac family," say the band. "With Mike and Neil, we’ll be performing all the hits that the fans love, plus we’ll be surprising our audiences with some tracks from our historic catalogue of songs. Fleetwood Mac has always been a creative evolution. We look forward to honouring that spirit on this upcoming tour."

Earlier this month, Buckingham sued Fleetwood Mac over loss of earnings. The band responded, telling Billboard that they "looked forward to their day in court."

Fleetwood Mac 2018/2019 tour

Oct 03: Tulsa BOK Center, OK

Oct 06: Chicago United Center, IL

Oct 10: Louisville KFC Yum! Center, KY

Oct 12: Lincoln Pinnacle Bank Arena, NE

Oct 14: Des Moines Wells Fargo Arena, IA

Oct 16: Indianapolis Bankers Life Fieldhouse, IN

Oct 18: Kansas City Sprint Center, MO

Oct 20: St. Louis Scottrade Center, MO

Oct 22: St. Paul Xcel Energy Center, MN

Oct 26: Cleveland Quicken Loans Arena, OH

Oct 28: Milwaukee Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center, WI

Oct 30: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI

Nov 01: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena, PA

Nov 03: Ottawa Canadian Tire Centre, ON

Nov 05: Toronto Air Canada Centre, ON

Nov 07: Columbus Nationwide Arena, OH

Nov 10: Edmonton Rogers Place, AB

Nov 12: Calgary Scotiabank Saddledome, AB

Nov 14: Vancouver Rogers Arena, BC

Nov 17: Tacoma Dome, WA

Nov 19: Portland Moda Center, OR

Nov 21: San Jose SAP Center, CA

Nov 23: Sacramento Golden 1 Center, CA

Nov 25: Oakland Oracle Arena, CA

Nov 28: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Arena, AZ

Nov 30: Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena, NV

Dec 03: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Dec 06: Fresno Save Mart Center, CA

Dec 18: San Diego Viejas Arena, CA

Dec 11: Inglewood The Forum, CA

Dec 13: Inglewood The Forum, CA

Feb 05: Houston Toyota Center, TX

Feb 07: Dallas American Airlines Center, TX

Feb 09: Austin Frank Erwin Center, TX

Feb 13: Birmingham Legacy Arena at The BJCC, AL

Feb 16: New Orleans Smoothie King Center, LA

Feb 18: Tampa Amalie Arena, FL

Feb 20: Ft. Lauderdale BB&T Center, FL

Feb 22: Columbia Colonial Life Arena, SC

Feb 24: Charlotte Spectrum Center, NC

Feb 27: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Mar 03: Atlanta Philips Arena, GA

Mar 05: Washington Capital One Arena, DC

Mar 09: Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall, NJ

Mar 11: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Mar 13: Newark Prudential Center, NJ

Mar 15: Hartford XL Center, CT

Mar 20: Albany Times Union Center, NY

Mar 24: Baltimore Royal Farms Arena, MD

Mar 26: Buffalo KeyBank Center, NY

Mar 31: Boston TD Garden, MA

Apr 05: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Jun 06: Berlin Waldbühne, DE

Jun 13: Dublin RDS Stadium, IE

Jun 16: London Wembley Stadium, UK