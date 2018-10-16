Fleetwood Mac respond to Lindsey Buckingham’s lawsuit

Last week, Lindsey Buckingham filed a lawsuit against Fleetwood Mac after he was sacked from the band earlier this year.

The papers filed at Los Angeles Superior Court claimed that the vocalist and guitarist lost up to $14 million after he was reportedly fired due to a scheduling conflict centred around a world tour.

Now, Fleetwood Mac spokesperson Kristen Foster has responded to the lawsuit, telling Billboard: “Fleetwood Mac looks forward to their day in court.”

Buckingham’s departure came just days after the band performed at a Grammy MusicCares event in New York in January, with the legal papers stating that by excluding him from taking part in the 2018/2019 Fleetwood Mac tour, the band were “in breach of their fiduciary duties of loyalty and good faith and fair dealing.”

Speaking with Rolling Stone last week, Buckingham said: “Last January, Fleetwood Mac made the decision to continue to tour without me. I remain deeply surprised and saddened, as this decision ends the beautiful 43-year legacy we built together.

“Over the last eight months, our many efforts to come to an agreement have unfortunately proved elusive. I’m looking forward to closure and will always remain proud of all that we created and what that legacy represents.”

Following Buckingham’s dismissal, Mick Fleetwood said that it was “not a happy situation for us in terms of the logistics of a functioning band. To that purpose, we made a decision that we could not go on with him.”

Fleetwood Mac are currently on tour across North America, with the lineup now featuring the addition of Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell and Crowded House leader Neil Finn.

They'll celebrate half a century of music with their new 50 track collection titled 50 Years: Don’t Stop on November 16.

Fleetwood Mac - 50 Years: Don’t Stop

Disc 1

1. Shake Your Moneymaker

2. Black Magic Woman

3. Need Your Love So Bad

4. Albatross

5. Man Of The World

6. Oh Well - Pt. I (Mono)

7. Rattlesnake Shake

8. The Green Manalishi (With The Two Prong Crown)

9. Tell Me All The Things You Do

10. Station Man (Single Version)

11. Sands Of Time (Single Version)

12. Spare Me A Little Of Your Love

13. Sentimental Lady (Single Version)

14. Did You Ever Love Me

15. Emerald Eyes

16. Hypnotized

17. Heroes Are Hard To Find (Single Version)

Disc 2

1. Monday Morning

2. Over My Head (Single Version)

3. Rhiannon (Will You Ever Win) [Single Version]

4. Say You Love Me (Single Version)

5. Landslide

6. Go Your Own Way

7. Dreams

8. Second Hand News

9. Don't Stop

10. The Chain

11. You Make Loving Fun

12. Tusk

13. Sara (Single Version)

14. Think About Me (Single Version)

15. Fireflies (Single version)

16. Never Going Back Again (Live 1980 Tusk Tour)

Disc 3

1. Hold Me

2. Gypsy

3. Love In Store

4. Oh Diane

5. Big Love

6. Seven Wonders

7. Little Lies

8. Everywhere

9. As Long As You Follow

10. Save Me (Single Version)

11. Love Shines

12. Paper Doll

13. I Do (Edit)

14. Silver Springs (Live from Warner Brothers Studio, Burbank, CA, 5/23/1997) [Edit]

15. Peacekeeper

16. Say You Will

17. Sad Angel