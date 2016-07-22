Five Finger Death Punch release I Apologize video

Five Finger Death Punch have released a video for their track I Apologize.

The song originally appeared on the deluxe edition of their 2015 album Got Your Six.

The band say: “The video is a dark, somber metaphor that speaks for itself. I don’t think we need a parallel narrative to explain it or emphasise its impact as almost everyone knows someone struggling with some form of addiction. It’s real for everybody.

“We have even been losing exceptionally bright, talented people who you’d assume know better. No matter how much support you provide, ultimately it’s everyone’s own decision to face their demons or perish.”

Meanwhile, footage has emerged of a young fan who joined the band onstage at last weekend’s Chicago Open Air festival. Watch it below.

Guitarist Zoltan Bathory also posted a picture of the moment on Instagram with the caption: “This little girl was in the first row singing every word, so Ivan brought her on stage. She sang The Bleeding with us. Wow. Future rockstarlet in the making – she didn’t even blink. Brave little thing performed front of 30,000.”

Five Finger Death Punch have more tour dates scheduled over the coming months, including an appearance at the Reading and Leeds Festivals in the UK at the end of August.

Aug 26-28: Reading and Leeds Festivals, UK

Oct 18: Little Rock Verizon Arena, AR

Oct 22: Wichita Intrust Bank Arena, KS

Oct 23: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Oct 25: West Valley City Maverik Center, UT

Oct 27: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Arena, AZ

Oct 28: Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena, NV

Oct 29: Anaheim Honda Center, CA

Nov 02: Portland Moda Center, OR

Nov 03: Spokane Arena, WA

Nov 05: Tacoma Dome, WA

Nov 07: Boise Taco Bell Arena, ID

Nov 09: Billings MetraPark Fairgrounds, MT

Nov 11: Bismarck Civic Center, ND

Nov 17: Cincinnati US Bank Arena, OH

Nov 18: Louisville KFC Yum! Center, KY

Five Finger Death Punch: Survival Of The Maddest