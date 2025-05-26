“We solemnly pledge to get to the bottom of this horrific headline-making crime against Redditors”: Ice Nine Kills issue sarcastic apology for using AI-generated promo picture

Horror-obsessed metalcore bunch Ice Nine Kills have ‘apologised’ following accusations of using imagery generated by artificial intelligence.

On Saturday (May 24), the Boston band took to social media to share a picture of Freddy Krueger and Jason Voorhees, from the Nightmare On Elm Street and Friday The 13th franchises respectively, grilling meat. The post was made to promote a Memorial Day weekend merchandise sale.

Many fans responded negatively to the upload, saying the image was AI-generated. Several publications reported on the backlash, with US website Metal Injection listing several factors that pointed to the potential use of AI.

On Sunday (May 25), Ice Nine Kills responded to the controversy, issuing a sardonic statement that came with another seemingly AI-generated image.

The band wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “We are vigorously investigating the disturbing claims that a recent promotional image was sloppily birthed by AI. We solemnly pledge to get to the bottom of this horrific headline-making crime against Redditors. For now, enjoy our new promo photo, taken just moments ago.”

The attached image featured a depiction of the band’s lineup with exaggerated muscles and wearing suits and sunglasses.

The response has only amplified the outrage from the band’s detractors. One moderator on Reddit’s r/metalcore page commented earlier today (May 26) that Ice Nine Kills are now banned from being mentioned or promoted there.

They wrote: “Fuck AI. Support actual artists.”

The use of AI-generated ‘art’ has been a hot-button topic ever since the technology proliferated a couple of years ago. In an essay for Music Week in 2023, Deviate Digital CEO Sammy Andrews called AI a threat to creative jobs, as well as something that could make copyright infringement easier and lead to a loss of identity and diversity in music. However, she also praised the potential use of the technology as a music-discovery tool.

In 2024, the major record labels Sony Music Group, Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group launched a lawsuit against AI music generation companies Suno and Udio. The labels allege that the use of their artists’ music to train AI algorithms constitutes copyright infringement, while the defendants argue that it falls under “fair use”.

Ice Nine Kills are currently touring North America and will play across Europe in November and December. Frontman Spencer Charnas told Metal Hammer last year that the band were demoing their next studio album, which hopefully won’t be AI-generated.