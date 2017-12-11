Fish to headline Ramblin’ Man Fair 2018

Organisers of the UK’s Ramblin’ Man Fair have announced that Fish will headline the Prog In The Park stage at next year’s event.

He’ll perform a set that will include material from his last album with Marillion – 1987’s Clutching At Straws.

The festival will take place at Mote Park, Kent, between June 30 and July 1, with organisers also revealing that Von Hertzen Brothers and Mostly Autumn will also play sets on the Prog In The Park stage.

Finland’s Von Hertzen Brothers released their new studio album titled War Is Over last month, while Mostly Autumn launched their 12th record Sight Of Day earlier this year.

It was previously revealed that Halestorm, Sons Of Apollo, Blackberry Smoke and Steve Earle And The Dukes would play at Ramblin’ Man 2018.

Organisers report: “Ramblin’ Man Fair is the must see event for discerning festival goers. A quality musical line up with a number of UK exclusive performances. The event is a unique experience fast becoming a staple of the UK festival calendar.

“The festival will take place in the beautiful Mote Park in Maidstone, Kent – the garden of England. The park is one of the largest in South East England with more than 450 acres of mature parkland and a 30-acre lake, with multiple travel links via train and road.

“The festival site is also perfect for European festival goers with easy links to the London airports, Eurostar via Ashford International and Channel ferries to and from mainland Europe.”

Further artists will be announced in due course, while tickets are now available.

