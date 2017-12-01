Classic Rock Magazine's Ultimate Review of 2017 - on sale now!

The Year In Rock: We’ve got the 50 best albums, the best tracks and interviews with some of the artists who made them. We look at the best records the rock world gave us, and the people we lost from it, over the past 12 months, including…

Albums Of The Year

Whether from legends, established stars or new rockers on the block, the past 12 months have seen the release of some outstanding albums across all genres. Including…

Marilyn Manson

His new record, life, death, and painting with piss. Ew…

Von Hertzen Brothers

Working on their latest album prevented them from quitting.

Anathema

Hard work, preparation and how attention to detail paid off.

Plus…

Tony Iommi

Never give up. Ghosts exist. The 90s weren’t fun. … The Black Sabbath guitarist on what his eventful life has taught him.

Marillion

Steve Hogarth looks back over a busy and successful 2017 and forward to exploring new horizons and visiting familiar ground.

2017 Playlist

No time to listen to the 50 best albums? Then try the less labour-intensive best 50 tracks of the year.

Cats In Space

Looking to bring some much-needed fun back into rock’n’roll.

Queen

Doctor Brian May on his “just out of this world” year.

Guns N’ Roses

It was the year the reunited GN’R finally got back in the ring with British fans. Knockout?

Joe Elliott

The Leppard frontman on how his adventure continues.

Those who left us

Gone, but never to be forgotten.

Features

Walter Trout

What did the bluesman buy when we took him vinyl shopping?

The Professionals

Former Pistol Paul Cook’s latest line-up are back, giving it another go and “having a bit of fun”.

What’s on your free CD

The Best Of The Year

Deep Purple, Alice Cooper, Thunder, the return of Black Country Communion, glossy AOR from H.e.a.t and some brand new blood. Here’s 15 of 2017’s finest tracks.

Regular Features

The Dirt

Ozzy Osbourne, GN’R and Avenged Sevenfold confirmed as Download headliners, and the Prince Of Darkness announces his farewell tour; photographer Alec Byrne’s forgotten archive resurrected for new book and exhibition… Welcome back Warrior Soul, Peter Hammill and Mabel Greer’s Toyshop… Say hello to Palaye Royale and The Texas Gentlemen, say goodbye to George Young, Phil Miller,Fats Domino…

Raw Power

Looking for the ultimate aural experience? Then the £8,999 oBravo earphones might be just what your lugholes need.

The Stories Behind The Songs: The Byrds

So You Want To Be A Rock’n’Roll Star is a 60s classic. And if you saw the band live in ’65 you might even be on it!

Q&A: Bill Bailey

The rock’n’roll comedian talks punk, hens, having a good work ethic and playing Light My Fire at a cremation.

Reviews

New albums from Bob Seger, Peter Hammill, Galactic Cowboys, Warrior Soul, Spock’s Beard, King Crimson, Cactus, Evanescence… Reissues from Rolling Stones, Ramones, Eagles, INXS, Gary Moore, The Doors, Moody Blues, Deep Purple, Green Day… DVDs, films and books on Kiss, Lou Reed, Nikki Sixx, Dave Hill… Live reviews of Metallica, Steely Dan, Wishbone Ash, Doobie Brothers, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club…

Live Previews

Must-see gigs from Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy, Max & Iggor Cavalera, Uli Jon Roth, Electric Boys and Threshold. Plus full gig listings – find out who’s playing where and when.

Heavy Load: Beth Hart

The singer talks about her troubled childhood, insecurity, singing with Jeff Beck, death and the “miracle” of life.

