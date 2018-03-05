Exploring Birdsong release video for beautiful new track The Downpour

Liverpool trio Exploring Birdsong have released a video for their new single The Downpour exclusively with Prog.

The track will be available to purchase from Friday (March 9) but Prog readers can check it out now ahead of its official launch.

The band tell Prog: “The Downpour has been described as our Great Gig In The Sky. It’s part of a much larger – and nerdier – concept, and is at the emotional climax of that particular story, but when removed from that context (more of that to come later) it focuses on loss.

“A lot of the lyrics are open for interpretation and can be subjective to the listener, but the idea we wanted to put across was pure emotional turmoil.

“It’s one of the songs we’re most proud of, which is pretty mad considering the whole thing was more or less written in a night.”

Lynsey Ward, Matt Harrison and Jonny Knight are influenced by artists including Kate Bush, ELP, Steven Wilson and Tesseract, with their material led by intricate piano pieces.

Exploring Birdsong supported Anneke van Giersbergen’s Vuur on their recent UK tour, and will be special guests of Godsticks at London’s Camden Assembly on May 5.