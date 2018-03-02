Arena line up Double Vision UK and European tour dates

Arena have announced they’ll play a run of live dates across the UK and Europe from next month.

The tour has been scheduled to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their third studio album The Visitor and to accompany the launch of their new record Double Vision, which will arrive in May.

Arena will play the whole of the The Visitor during the shows, with keyboardist and songwriter Clive Nolan telling Prog that Double Vision also pays tribute to their 1998 album.

He says: “There are seven tracks and one of them addresses some of the questions that were never answered on The Visitor. That one is called The Legend Of Elijah Shade and it’s 22-minutes long.”

Arena will also celebrate The Visitor with a 20th Anniversary Remastered Edition, which is now available for pre-order from the band’s website.

And as for revisiting the landmark album, Nolan says: “Playing the whole of The Visitor again is going to be very interesting because we haven’t done it for 20 years.

“When I went out with Arena at that time, I had nine keyboards, a set of bass pedals and two 12u rack units full of samplers. Now I’m going out with just two keyboards and I think I can do pretty much everything I did on those nine keyboards!”

Following the European dates, Arena will cross the Atlantic for a performance at Quebec’s Auditorium Du Cegep FX Garneau on May 26.

Find a full list of Arena’s 2018 tour dates below.

Arena Double Vision Tour 2018

Apr 20: St Helens Citadel, UK

Apr 21: Wath Montgomery Hall, UK

Apr 27: London Borderline, UK

Apr 28: Chepstow Winter’s End festival, UK

May 04: Zwolle Hedon, Netherlands

May 05: Aschaffenburg Colos-Sall, Germany

May 06: Verona Club Il Giardino, Italy

May 07: Augsburg Spectrum, Germany

May 08: Verviers Spirit 66, Belgium

May 09: Essen Zeche Carl, Germany

May 10: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

May 11: Paris La Maroquinerie, France

May 12: Zoetermeer Boerderji, Netherlands

May 13: Nancy Chez Paulette, France

May 14: Rhine Hypothalamus, Germany

May 15: Warsaw Proxima, Poland

May 16: Poznan Klub U Bazyla, Poland

May 17: Copenhagen Ishoj Kulturcafe, Denmark

May 18: Gothenburg Musikens Hus, Sweden

May 19: Oslo Holm Gard, Norway

May 20: Trondheim Kimen Kulturhus, Norway

May 26: Quebec Auditorium Du Cegep FX Garneau, QC

Arena: The Unquiet Sky