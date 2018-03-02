Arena line up Double Vision UK and European tour dates

Arena have announced they’ll play a run of live dates across the UK and Europe from next month.
The tour has been scheduled to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their third studio album The Visitor and to accompany the launch of their new record Double Vision, which will arrive in May.
Arena will play the whole of the The Visitor during the shows, with keyboardist and songwriter Clive Nolan telling Prog that Double Vision also pays tribute to their 1998 album.
He says: “There are seven tracks and one of them addresses some of the questions that were never answered on The Visitor. That one is called The Legend Of Elijah Shade and it’s 22-minutes long.”
Arena will also celebrate The Visitor with a 20th Anniversary Remastered Edition, which is now available for pre-order from the band’s website.
And as for revisiting the landmark album, Nolan says: “Playing the whole of The Visitor again is going to be very interesting because we haven’t done it for 20 years.
“When I went out with Arena at that time, I had nine keyboards, a set of bass pedals and two 12u rack units full of samplers. Now I’m going out with just two keyboards and I think I can do pretty much everything I did on those nine keyboards!”
Following the European dates, Arena will cross the Atlantic for a performance at Quebec’s Auditorium Du Cegep FX Garneau on May 26.
Find a full list of Arena’s 2018 tour dates below.
Arena Double Vision Tour 2018
Apr 20: St Helens Citadel, UK
Apr 21: Wath Montgomery Hall, UK
Apr 27: London Borderline, UK
Apr 28: Chepstow Winter’s End festival, UK
May 04: Zwolle Hedon, Netherlands
May 05: Aschaffenburg Colos-Sall, Germany
May 06: Verona Club Il Giardino, Italy
May 07: Augsburg Spectrum, Germany
May 08: Verviers Spirit 66, Belgium
May 09: Essen Zeche Carl, Germany
May 10: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland
May 11: Paris La Maroquinerie, France
May 12: Zoetermeer Boerderji, Netherlands
May 13: Nancy Chez Paulette, France
May 14: Rhine Hypothalamus, Germany
May 15: Warsaw Proxima, Poland
May 16: Poznan Klub U Bazyla, Poland
May 17: Copenhagen Ishoj Kulturcafe, Denmark
May 18: Gothenburg Musikens Hus, Sweden
May 19: Oslo Holm Gard, Norway
May 20: Trondheim Kimen Kulturhus, Norway
May 26: Quebec Auditorium Du Cegep FX Garneau, QC