Erik Norlander in cosmic video for 11-minute track The Galaxy Collectors

A still from The Galaxy Collectors video

Erik Norlander has released a video fot his track The Galaxy Collectors.

It’s taken from the keyboardist’s latest album Surreal, issued last month. The space-themed promo for the 11-minute track can be viewed below.

Surreal is mostly instrumental, but features vocals by Lana Lane on the title track.

Norlander and Lane are joined on Surreal by bassist Mark Matthews, drummer Nick LePar, percussionist Greg Ellis and guitarist Alastair Greene. Additional guests include Jeff Kollman, Mark McCrite and Don Schiff.