Erik Norlander announces new album Surreal

Californian keyboardist Erik Norlander has announced that his latest album entitled Surreal will launch later this month.

The follow-up to 2009’s The Gallactic Collective is set for release on June 21 and is described as giving “both a nod to the past and puts an eye on the future with lush analogue soundscapes, real living human grooves, and unforgettable melodic lead work that will keep the songs playing in the listener’s head long after the music stops.”

The record will be mostly instrumental, but Lana Lane will feature on lead vocals on the title track.

Norlander says: “If there is only going to be one vocal track on an album, it had better be great, right? The vocal range of Surreal is rather wide, going from ballad-like warm lows to stadium-inspired powerful highs.

“And I think as Lana performs these vocal acrobatics in such an honest and skilful storyteller’s style, you don’t even realise the register shifts as they are happening.”

Norlander and Lane are joined on Surreal by bassist Mark Matthews, drummer Nick LePar, percussionist Greg Ellis and guitarist Alastair Greene. Additional guests include Jeff Kollman, Mark McCrite and Don Schiff.

Further album details will be announced in due course.