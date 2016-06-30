Gryphon announce 4 UK shows

Gryphon have announced four UK shows for later this year.

The band vowed to continue earlier this year after co-founder Richard Harvey left the band to concentrate on other projects.

And now they’ve scheduled four shows, including an evening at London’s Union Chapel on September 16, which they call their “spiritual home.” They’ll also play dates in Godalming, Bilston and Southampton in August.

The medieval and Renaissance-inspired outfit say: “Be great to see all of you who came along and gave such fantastic support last time – and bring your friends to say hello to the new boys at our spiritual home.”

The band last toured in May 2015.

Aug 12: GodalmingSt John’s Church, UK

Aug 14: Bilston Robin 2, UK

Aug 17: Southampton Talking Heads, UK

Sep 16: London Union Chapel, UK

Gryphon Live In London