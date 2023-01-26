Enslaved share dramatic video for "immediate" new single Forest Dweller

Norwegian prog metallers Enslaved have shared a dramatic video for their brand new single, the "immediate" Forest Dweller, which you can watch below

The new single, a churning, psychedelic journey through archaic Norse folklore, is taken from the band's upcoming album Heimdal, which will be released through Nuclear Blast Records on March 3.

“To me Forest Dweller was the most immediate song on the album, at least in its earliest form as an instrumental demo.," explains vocaloist and bassist Grutle Kjellson. "I spent quite some time to get into some of the other songs of the album, but this one seemed somehow logical, well logical by Enslaved standards that is. I had an idea for a lyric, and Ivar’s amazing and diverse riffs on this one made it easy to pan out the scripture. I made a rough plan on what to sing over it, and we actually ended up using some parts of those recordings on the album!



"The song sort of showcases our representative samples of inspiration: Led Zep, Genesis, Destruction, Iron Maiden and David Bowie, to mention a schizophrenic tapestry of influences. It mirrors in the lyrics as well, which deals about both darkness and light in connection to the nature of Heimdal.”

Enslaved have previously released videos for Kingdom and Caravans To The Outer Worlds.

Heimdal will be available on CD, limited edition digipack CD (inc. bonus track) + Blu-ray and a variety of different coloured vinyl versions.

Pre-order Heimdal.

