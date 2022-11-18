Enslaved announce new album Heimdal and share video for Congelia

Norwegian prog metallers Enslaved have announced that they will release their brand new album Heimdal through Nuclear Blast records on March 3.

Once again the Bergen quintet have dipped into Norwegian mythology for inspiration n the new album - the record is named after arguably the most mysterious entity in Nordic mythology, and the band have have also shared a new video for the track Congelia, which you can watch below.

"It’s quite weird, yet pretty awesome that we are now talking about the release of our 16th album; yes our 16th full-length album release," exclaim both Ivar Bjørnson and Grutle Kjellson from the band. "That’s not too shabby for a couple of scallywags from rural western Norway, is it? If you count our stint in the short lived Phobia-act, we have been playing together for no less than 32 years!



"In all these years, Norse mythology has been our umbilical cord to the realms of mysticism and philosophy, and our gateway to the realms of deep psychology and the esoteric worlds beyond. One of the most fascinating characters of our mythology is Heimdal, and he has been lurking around in our minds like an enigma for three decades now. His first appearance was in a song called Heimdallr on our demo tape Yggdrasill back in 1992, and he’s had both minor and more significant roles in our lyrical universe over the years.



"This time we have decided to dedicate an entire body of work to this most enigmatic of characters and richest of archetypes - we give you Heimdal. We have reached deeper and scouted further ahead than ever before - the past, present and future sound of the band comes together in songs born from sheer inspiration - it is the common force of a close-nit group of friends and musicians."

Enslaved have previously released videos for Kingdom and Caravans To The Outer Worlds.

Heimdal will be available on CD, limited edition digipack CD (inc. bonus track) + Blu-ray and a variety of different coloured vinyl versions.

Pre-order Heimdal.

(Image credit: Nuclear Blast Records)

Enslaved: Heimdal

01. Behind The Mirror

02. Congelia

03. Forest Dweller

04. Kingdo

05. The Eternal Sea

06. Caravans To The Outer Worlds

07. Gangandi (Bonus Track)*

08. Heimdal