Enslaved announce North American tour for April

Norwegian prog metallers Enslaved have announced a joint headline US tour with Finnish melodic death metal band Insomnium for April. Support comes from US metal band Black Anvil.

The tour takes place just after the release of Enslaved's upcoming new album Heimdal which will be released through Nuclear Blast records on March 3.

"Neither you nor we will believe how much we are looking forward to coming back to the US of A and Canada in April 2023," enthuses Enslaved's Ivar Bjørnson. "We have a new album (and more if you want to be technical), Heimdal, to show you - spoiler alert: it will lay venues waste. Yes, we are that confident. We also have some rather cosmically awesome (!) bands joining the trek in co-headliners Insomnium and support Black Anvil - how could this become anything but the most spectacular event of 2023?"

Enslaved will also be appearing at Denmark's Winter Metal Magic festival in February, Incineration in the UK in May and at Mexico Metal fest in November

Tickets for the US tour go on sale on Friday

Enslaved and Insomnium US tour dates:

Apr 5: NY New York Irving Plaza

Apr 6: MA Boston Big Night Live

Apr 7: QC Montreal Corona Theatre

Apr 8: ON Toronto Opera House

Apr 10: MI Detroit St. Andrew's Hall

Apr 11: IL Chicago House Of Blues

Apr 12: MN Minneapolis Varsity Theater

Apr 14: CO Denver The Gothic Theatre

Apr 15: UT Slat Lake City The Complex

Apr 17: WA Seattle The Crocodile

Apr 18: BC Vancouver The Rickshaw

Apr 19: OR Portland Hawthorne Theater

Apr 21: CA Berkley The UC Theater Taube Family Music Hall

Apr 22: CA Los Angeles The Fonda Theater

Apr 23: AZ Phoenix Nile Theater

Apr 25: TX Austin Come And Take It Live

Apr 26: TX Dallas The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

Apr 28: GA Atlanta Variety Playhouse

Apr 29: NC Raleigh Lincoln Theatre

Apr 30: MD Baltimore Soundstage