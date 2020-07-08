Elton John reschedules the remaining dates of his 2020 farewell tour

Elton John has rescheduled the remaining dates of his farewell tour.

The dates were originally announced in November 2018, with the 2020 UK run of dates due to kick off at the O2 Arena in London on November 6. Now those dates have been pushed back another year as it becomes increasingly unlikely that large-scale public gatherings will be permitted in the near future under current social distancing guidelines.

"Rescheduling my concerts is never a decision taken lightly, but my priority is always the safety of all parties including my tour crew, the venue staff and of course you, my amazing fans," says Elton. "It breaks my heart that we have had to reschedule the 2020 dates we were all looking forward to so much, but my team and I have been working diligently on rescheduled plans for 2021".

"As you can imagine, touring is a huge undertaking so we have needed time to sort through all the details to make sure we can visit every city and play every show we already have on sale. Thank you for your patience whilst we have been doing this.

"I look forward to continuing the 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour next year and seeing you by my side once again, as you have been for so many years throughout my blessed career".

Elton's last show before lockdown was at the Bankwest Stadium in Parramatta, Australia, on March 7.

Elton John 2021 UK Tour

Oct 30: Manchester Arena

Nov 02: London The O2

Nov 03: London The O2

Nov 05: Leeds First Direct Arena

Nov 07: London The O2

Nov 09: London The O2

Nov 10: London The O2

Nov 12: London The O2

Nov 14: London The O2

Nov 16: London The O2

Nov 17: London The O2

Nov 19: Manchester Arena

Nov 21: Birmingham Resorts World Arena

Nov 23: Birmingham Utilita Arena

Nov 27: Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Nov 28: Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Dec 01: Manchester Arena

Dec 03: Dublin 3Arena

Dec 04: Dublin 3Arena

Dec 06: Belfast SSE Arena

Dec 09: Aberdeen P&J Live

Dec 10: Aberdeen P&J Live

Dec 13: Glasgow Hydro

Dec 14: Glasgow Hydro