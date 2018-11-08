Elton John announces UK and Ireland dates of his farewell tour

Elton John has announced the UK and Ireland dates of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

He’ll play a total of 15 shows in 2020, kicking off with two performances at London’s O2 Arena on November 6 and 7, and closing out with a set at the First Direct Arena in Leeds on December 7.

John says: “Performing live fuels me and I’m ecstatic and humbled to continue to play to audiences across the globe. I plan to bring the passion and creativity that has entertained my fans for decades to my final tour.”

He adds: “After the tour finishes, I’m very much looking forward to closing off that chapter of my life by saying farewell to life on the road.

“I need to dedicate more time to raising my children.”

Tickets for the UK and Ireland shows will go on sale on November 16.

John began his three-year final tour in September and will return to the road later this month for further shows across North America. He has already announced four UK and Ireland shows for 2019.

Jun 09: Hove 1st Central County Ground, UK

Jun 12: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland

Jun 13: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland

Jun 15: Cardiff City Stadium, UK

Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour 2020 UK & Ireland dates

Nov 06: London O2 Arena, UK

Nov 07: London O2 Arena, UK

Nov 09: Birmingham Resorts World Arena, UK

Nov 11: Birmingham Resorts World Arena, UK

Nov 13: Liverpool Echo Arena, UK

Nov 14: Liverpool Echo Arena, UK

Nov 17: Manchester Arena, UK

Nov 20: Aberdeen TECA, UK

Nov 21: Aberdeen TECA, UK

Nov 24: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Nov 25: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Nov 28: Manchester Arena, UK

Nov 30: Belfast SSE Arena, UK

Dec 04: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland

Dec 07: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK