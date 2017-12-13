Elbow get into the Christmas spirit with Golden Slumbers video

Elbow have released a video for their cover of the Beatles’ Golden Slumbers.

The track features in the Christmas TV advert for UK store John Lewis, with the Michel Gondry-directed promo showing behind-the-scenes footage from the shoot.

The ad has racked up more than 29 million views across social media since Moz the Monster was first introduced to the British public.

The track features on the band’s recently released Best Of compilation, which was launched last month.

Explaining the reasons behind the album, vocalist Guy Garvey said: “Best Ofs are a good way of introducing new fans to a big back catalogue. My first Leonard Cohen album was The Best Of, same with Fleetwood Mac and Nick Drake.

“It took ages for us to decide what should go on ours but we got there in the end. We are really proud of this, it’s full of memories.”

Elbow will head out on tour across the UK in March. Find further details below.

Mar 02: Glasgow SSE Hydro

Mar 03: Birmingham Genting Arena

Mar 04: Manchester Arena

Mar 06: Leeds First Direct Arena

Mar 07: London The O2

