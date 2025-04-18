Zak Starkey, who was fired from his role as drummer with The Who earlier this week, has shared an unreleased all-star recording of a version of T. Rex's Children Of The Revolution on Instagram.

The recording, which features Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan alongside Beatles drummer Ringo Starr and Elton John, is the first completely new studio material to emerge from the Guns N' Roses camp since their reformation in early 2016 (the four songs officially released since the reformation all originated during the sesssions for 2008's Chinese Democracy).

"C’mon amazing people," writes Starkey. "Let’s get this record out and helping these teenagers who as musicians we rely on so much. If we wait much longer, some of these brave young people may not have enough time to hear it. This is the first half then it gets wild! Everything generated by this record (other artists tagged) goes to teenage cancer – if it gets released – which depends totally on the amazing participants giving us the green light."

Starkey shared the background to the recording a year ago, revealing that the recording process kicked off when Guns N' Roses and The Who both appeared at 2017's Rock In Rio festival in Brazil.

"Duff and I went in a local studio and cut bass for a cover of T. Rex's Children Of The Revolution... My dad played drums in LA (while I fudged the bass) then in Rio Duff cut bass. A couple of weeks after the tour we cut guitars in NYC with Slash and sent the track with Sshh [Starkey's wife, musician Sshh Liguz] guide vocal to Elton who played amazing piano.

"Sshh went to hang with Axl who said he’d like to sing it – wow! Axl killed it – amazing vocals – he’s mixing the track now. I believe (hope) and we will auction the record for teen cancer without greedy bean counting majors wanting 75% (I won’t say which label but fuck me this is for sick kids)."

Starkey also revealed that the recording was from a charity album that also included contributions from Iggy Pop, The Verve's Richard Ashcroft, members of The Smiths and The Pretenders, and "more than one Beatle."

Zak Starkey was dismissed from his role of youring drummer with The Who – a position he'd filled for nearly three decades – earlier this week, reportedly after a dispute with frontman Roger Daltrey became public during a recent Teenage Cancer Trust Performance at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

"The band made a collective decision to part ways with Zak after this round of shows at the Royal Albert Hall,” said the band in a statement. “They have nothing but admiration for him and wish him the very best for his future."

In response, Starkey told Rolling Stone, "I’m very proud of my near thirty years with The Who. Filling the shoes of my Godfather, ‘uncle Keith [Moon]’ has been the biggest honor and I remain their biggest fan. They’ve been like family to me.

"In January, I suffered a serious medical emergency with blood clots in my right bass drum calf. This is now completely healed and does not affect my drumming or running. After playing those songs with the band for so many decades, I’m surprised and saddened anyone would have an issue with my performance that night, but what can you do?

"I plan to take some much needed time off with my family, and focus on the release of Domino Bones by Mantra of the Cosmos with Noel Gallagher in May and finishing my autobiography written solely by me. Twenty-nine years at any job is a good old run, and I wish them the best.”