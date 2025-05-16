"A lot of fun making this." Listen to Ed Sheeran's guitar-heavy hard rock collaboration with Dave Grohl and John Mayer

Ed Sheeran has shared a preview of a new song he's recorded with Dave Grohl and John Mayer.



The collaboration between the three musicians, titled Drive,, will feature on the soundtrack to the forthcoming film F1, and will be released on June 27.

Sharing a snippet of the song on Instagram stories, Sheeran wrote, “Sneak peek of the song I did for the F1 movie. Mayer on guitar, Grohl on drums. A lot of fun making this, coming out next month with the movie x”.



Directed by Joseph Kosinski, (Top Gun: Maverick), F1 stars Brad Pitt as veteran driver Sonny Hayes who returns to Formula 1, to mentor rookie Joshua Pearce(Damson Idris) for APXGP, a fictional team on the grid. The film was apparently shot during actual Grand Prix weekends. Seven-time F1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton is credited as one of the film's producers.

The film's soundtrack isn't exactly rock-heavy, but features new songs from artists such as BlackPink's ROSÉ, Raye, country superstar Chris Stapleton, British-Nigerian rapper Darkoo and more.

The full tracklist is:



1. Don Toliver – Lose My Mind (feat. Doja Cat)

2. Dom Dolla – No Room for A Saint (feat. Nathan Nicholson)

3. Ed Sheeran – Drive

4. Tate McRae – Just Keep Watching

5. ROSÉ – Messy

6. Burna Boy – Don't Let Me Drown

7. Roddy Ricch – Underdog

8. Raye – Grandma Calls The Boys Bad News

9. Chris Stapleton – Bad As I Used To Be

10. Myke Towers – Baja California

11. Tiësto & Sexyy Red – OMG!

12. Madison Beer – All At Once

13. Peggy Gou – D.A.N.C.E

14. PAWSA – Double C

15. Mr Eazi – Attention

16. Darkoo – Give Me Love

17. Obongjayar – Gasoline

Meanwhile, the wait for Ed Sheeran's collaboration with Cradle of Filth continues. Speaking about the song last year, Dani Filth said, "People have heard it and loved it. But it is what you imagine – it’s Cradle Of Filth and it’s Ed Sheeran. It sounds like Ed Sheeran, it sounds like Cradle Of Filth. There’s a blast beat in it.”