Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame announce 2018 inductees

The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame have announced the names of the artists who will be inducted next year.

Bon Jovi, The Moody Blues, The Cars, Dire Straits and Nina Simone will be enshrined in the Rock Hall in the performer category, while Sister Rosetta Tharpe will be recognised with an award for Early Influence.

The induction ceremony will take place on Saturday, April 14, 2018, at the Public Auditorium in Cleveland, Ohio, while organisers will host a week of events leading up to the celebration including the unveiling of the 2018 Inductee exhibit and Hall Of Fame floor.

The Moody Blues, Dire Straits, Nina Simone and Sister Rosetta Tharpe were on the ballot for the first time, while four of the top five artists on the fans’ ballot: Bon Jovi, The Moody Blues, Dire Straits and The Cars, all get the nod.

The ceremony will premiere on TV network HBO and will be broadcast via SiriusXM, with further details to be announced in due course.

Speaking in October, former Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora said he’d be open to performing with the band again should they get inducted – and he’ll enter the Hall with Jon Bon Jovi, David Bryan, Alec John Such and Tico Torres.

The Moody Blues lineup to be inducted are Graeme Edge, Justin Hayward, John Lodge, Mike Pinder and Ray Thomas.

Find out more through the official Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame website.

18 Bands Who Should Be In The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame But Aren't