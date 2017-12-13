Sons Of Apollo announce more European dates

Sons Of Apollo have announced more European shows that will take place in 2018.

The band featuring former Dream Theater members Mike Portnoy and Derek Sherinian, along with Mr Big and The Winery Dogs bassist Billy Sheehan, ex Journey frontman Jeff Scott Soto and former Guns N’ Roses guitarist Ron ‘Bumblefoot’ Thal recently announced a run of US shows in support of their debut album Psychotic Symphony.

Now they’ve revealed that they’ll play at festivals around their previously confirmed shows at the Be Prog! My Friend festival, Barcelona, in June and the UK’s Ramblin Man Fair in July.

Portnoy says: “Ever since this line-up assembled to make Psychotic Symphony, the thing I’ve been most excited about is anticipating how insane I know Sons Of Apollo is going to be on stage. Well, the wait is almost over!

“Here are the first European dates to be announced that will get to witness this ‘five-headed musical spectacle’ live on stage this summer.

“We plan on being on tour all year long, all over the globe, with plenty of dates constantly being added, so keep your eyes open on when and where you will get to witness this amazing lineup in person. We can’t wait!”

In addition to their festival appearances, the band will play a special show at the Roman Amphitheatre, Plovdiv, in September. They’ll perform a ‘By Request’ covers set alongside the Plovdiv State Orchestra.

Find a list of Sons Of Apollo’s 2018 European dates below.

Jun 22: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 23: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 24: Milan Teatro Degli Arcimboldi, Italy

Jun 30: Barcelona Be Prog! My Friend, Spain

Jul 01: Maidstone Ramblin Man Fair, UK

Jul 14: Eindhoven Dynamo Metalfest, Netherlands

Aug 18: Warsaw Prog In The Park 2018, Poland

Sep 22: Plovdiv Roman Amphitheatre, Bulgaria

Sons Of Apollo launch video for high-octane new track Lost In Oblivion