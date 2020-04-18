Ebonivory release video for new single Introvection

Australian prog metallers Ebonivory have released a brand new video for Introvection. The sing is taken from their upcoming album The Long Dream I which is released via Wild Thing Records on June 5. You Can watch the video in full below.

"Introvection is an endless deep dive into the self," explains singer Charlie Powell. "Opening with a descending spiral of riffs and transitioning into truly heartfelt reflection, this song encapsulates the vastly different stages of self-grieving and acceptance after trauma.

"In signature fashion, Introvection showcases our motivations as Ebonivory; to create an experience that hits hard without being overbearing, is musically complex whilst exercising restraint, and having the most fun possible without sacrificing the integrity of our art. We're immensely proud of this track, and we can't wait for you to hear it in the context of the full album. We’ll be hitting the road as soon as it's safe to do so, and we hope that everyone is staying strong through these difficult times.”

Pre-order The Long Dream I.