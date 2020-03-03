Ebonivory release video for new single Explosions After Dark

Australian prog metallers band Ebonivory have released a new video for new single Explosions After Dark. The song is taken from the quintets forthcoming new album, details of which will be announced soon. You can watch the video in full below.

"Explosions After Dark is an escalation of aggression for Ebonivory; it represents the darkest edge of our sound spectrum," singer Charlie Powlett tells Prog. "We're excited to be releasing something brimming with chaotic emotions and soundscapes, mirroring the unheard stories that brought us to where we are today.

"Although initially written several years ago, its lyrical nature only became more relevant as time went on; dealing with issues such as differentiation and cruelty through the lens of modern science fiction. We're hoping that fans, old and new, allow these crashing auditory waves to wash over them and feel the chilling multiplex of themes hidden in this song's depths."

Explosions Aftrer Dark can be purchased here.

Ebonivory will support fellow Australian's Caligula's Horse on their forthcoming US tour throughout May and June. The band will also play the following dates in Australia this month:

March 6: Melbourne , The Workers Club

March 7: Sydney , The Chippendale Hotel

March 13: Adelaide, Crown & Anchor

Ticket information is available here.