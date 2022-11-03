Earthside premiere video for brand new song We Who Lament

US progressive rockers Earthside have released a visualizer video for brand new track We Who Lament, which you can watch below.

The near nine-minute song features a guest vocal appearance from Malawi-born musician Keturah, and was the first song the band started writing for their upcoming, as-yet-untitled new record, which will be released through Music Theory Recordings next year.

"We immediately fell in love with the inimitable character of Keturah's voice upon a progressive music fan messaging Jamie recommending her," the band explain. "We composed the We Who Lament vocal part for a very specific mode of expression, and we turned over innumerable stones before being gifted a link to her live show and having a visceral emotional reaction that she was the vocalist we'd been holding out for on this song if we could somehow connect with her."

While the band's 2015 debut album A Dream In Static was an introspective album, Who Who Lament shows the band unafraid to confronting a tragic state of humanity and the planet which we inhabit.

"Growing up in a world where cold practicality and stubborn resistance to change rule the day.," the band continue. "At every turn, it can feel that people like us, with emotional and idealistic wiring, are treated with disdain and pushed to accept things the way they are. Comply, be complacent—"be realistic," they say. "We're taught to live our lives with certain core values and that doing the right thing will be rewarded, only to see the most exploitative and coercive figures become the titans of modern society.

"These attitudes and this status quo have gotten us to this point and kicked the can far enough. In the face of this inertia and the dire problems before us, we need to resist hardening ourselves and use our hearts and minds to expand our connections and bring about the change we yearn for, no matter how much time it takes or how much resistance we face. In a sense, it's a call to arms—albeit in the most peaceful but urgent of senses."

We Who Lament was mastered by Ted Jensen (Mastodon, Gojira) and mixed by Forrester Savell (Karnivool, Animals As Leaders).

Earthside will support VOLA on their upcoming North American November dates. the band have previously released an eye-catching video for All We Knew And Ever Loved.