Earthside unveil stunning new video for All We Knew And Ever Loved

US progressive rockers Earthside have released a stunning new video for their brand new single All We Knew And Ever Loved, which is released today through Music Theories Recordings/Mascot Records. You can watch the video in full below.

The epic nine-minute plus song is the band's first new music for six years, and their first since they announced their new record deal with Music Theories Recordings/Mascot Records.

The cinematic and groundbreaking animation video has been directed by Maxime Tiberghien and Sylvain Favre, who also created Gojira’s Another World video.

“Humans are the only beings that knowingly destroy themselves,” Earthside keyboardist and the piece’s composer Frank Sacramone says. “Animals don’t have a developed consciousness like we do, or a sense of right or wrong, but ‘all we knew and ever loved’ will be gone as we keep perpetuating the same poor decision-making as a species—the same societal structures, economic norms, same use of power. Day by day, we’re beginning to see very real consequences to these wilful abuses on a scale we don’t fully comprehend.”

All We Knew And Ever Loved also features a stunning duelling drum performance from Earthside’s Ben Shanbrom and featured guest performer, Baard Kolstad of Leprous.

“A piece of art that resonated strongly with us during the writing and recording of both All We Knew... and the new album, was a painting called Duelo a Garrotazos or Fight With Cudgels by the Spanish artist Francisco Goya,” Shanbrom says. “From the time I was exposed to Goya’s Black Paintings—a series of extremely dark meditations on human nature—I’ve been obsessed with them, and the uncanny message of Duelo felt immediately timely and haunting in its relevance to the current day.”



The scene which Shanbrom references depicts two men swinging at each other with full abandon as a far more threatening force—the surrounding quicksand—slowly consumes their lower bodies.

“This vindictive pettiness that we see all around us in our politics, our arguments, and daily interactions is something universal and terrifying in human nature, and as Frank was composing this song, I was wondering if there was a way we could represent that complex and poignant scene in the actual music. Through a very special collaboration, I think we did it," he adds.

