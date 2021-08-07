Earthside sign new deal with Music Theories Recordings

US progressive rockers Earthside have announced that they have signed a brand new record deal with Music theories Recordings/Mascot Records and will release their brand new single All We Know And Ever Loved on August 19.

It will be the first new Earthside music since the band's 2015 debut album A Dream In Static. Keyboard player Fran Sacramone began writing All We Know And Ever Loved to the setting of bleak, rainy March weather and the second season of True Detective.

“The goal was to be as brute force as possible—to use the most powerful combination of instruments to create a very ambitious aural rendition of humanity fighting itself and sinking,” he says. “And also as an artist—to put your money where your mouth is; if you want to write something that is about a topic this significant, the music has to live up to it and it needs to be as dramatic as possible; it needs to be devastating.”

All We Know And Ever Loved was recorded usingone of the largest pipe organs in the world at the First Congregational Church in Los Angeles and has been by Randy Staub, known for mixing Metallica’s legendary symphonic live album, S&M.

The single also features Baard Kolstad of former Earthside touring partners Leprous. You can view the new single artwork below.

Pre-order All We Know And Ever Loved.