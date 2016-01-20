Earthside share Ungrounding clip

Earthside have released a behind-the-scenes video showcasing work on their track The Ungrounding.

It features on the US outfit’s debut album A Dream In Static, which was released in October last year.

Drummer Ben Shanbrom says: “The Ungrounding comes from the idea that there’s nothing inherently putting us here or what we’re doing on Earth – or what we’re doing at any given moment.

“We have to make that purpose for ourselves and it’s a constant upwards struggle of having the ground pulled from under you and building your own purpose and fighting back the nothingness that threatens to make your life meaningless.

“I think this one going to be a real blast live – it certainly packs a visceral punch and I’m very proud of it.”

A Dream In Static took more than two years to complete, but keyboardist Frank Sacramone tells Prog that their hard work has paid off.

He says: “Nothing in my life has been as stressful as completing this record, but nothing else I’ve worked on in my life has reached the calibre of this record. I’m not sure it was completely necessary for it to take that long. There’s always a learning curve the first time around.

“The hardest part had been not being able to release any of our music for three years. I honestly didn’t even feel like a musician. Now the record has been released and we’re playing on tour, I’m starting to see a reward from our efforts when people tell us they’ve made a connection with our music. That really means a lot.”

The full interview with the band features in the latest edition of Prog, out now in print, digital and via TeamRock+.

