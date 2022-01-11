Trending

D'Virgilio, Morse & Jennings release video for uplifting new single Everything I Am

Nick D’Virgilio, Neal Morse and Ross Jennings will release their debut album Troika in February

D'Virgilio, Morse & Jennings, the collaboration between Nick D’Virgilio (Big Big Train, ex-Spock’s Beard), Neal Morse (TransatlanticNMB), and Ross Jennings (Haken, Novena) have released a video for their brand new single, Everything I Do, which you can watch in full below.

Everything I Do is taken from the band's debut album Troika, which will be released through InsideOut Music on February 25.

“A long time ago my parents allowed my brothers and I to go see the Woodstock movie in the theater," explains Neal Morse. It was rated R and that was kind of a big deal at the time. I was rather overwhelmed with all the great music in that film and one of the groups that I fell in love with and stayed in love with was Crosby, Stills and Nash. You can definitely hear their influence in this song as the vocal blend that we got I believe almost gets to that level! 

“I wrote this song one morning when my wife was having a bad day and it’s about how no matter what happens our lives are fully intertwined no matter what. “

Recorded during lockdown, acoustic anthems, charged rockers and sensitive ballads are all part of the mix, and the unique blend of the three voices and styles have created an album in which you will encounter these musicians in a way you've never heard before. 

Troika will be available as limited edition CD, gatefold 2LP+CD and as a digital album. Each format includes a bonus alternative version of Julia.

Pre-order Troika.

