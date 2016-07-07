Trending

Dream The Electric Sleep launch Flight video

Exclusive: Dream The Electric Sleep release promo for their track Flight – taken from upcoming album Beneath The Dark Wide Sky

A still from the Flight video
Dream The Electric Sleep have launched a video for their track Flight exclusively with Prog.

The song features on the US outfit’s upcoming third album Beneath The Dark Wide Sky, which is out on July 22 via Mutiny records.

The video was animated and directed by LA Watson, who reveals it was inspired by the “ecological crisis” currently facing the planet.

Watson says: “The conceptual and visual theme came from thinking about the environmental damage that was caused by the American Dust Bowl of the 1930s. I wanted to draw connections between this moment to the current ecological crisis our planet is facing today.

“The events of the Dust Bowl can be seen as a forewarning that illustrates the devastating consequences of irresponsible farming practices.

“Today, we are seeing a similar situation with honeybee populations that are suffering from colony collapse due in part to pesticide applications. This not only hurts bees, but also puts our entire food supply at risk. I thought it could be interesting to animate a bee trying to navigate through an apocalyptic past/future.”

The band previously issued a video for Let The Flood Light In and have a handful of live dates planned for next month.

Dream The Electric Sleep Beneath The Dark Wide Sky tracklist

  1. Drift
  2. Let The Light Flood In
  3. Flight
  4. We Who Blackout The Sun
  5. Hanging By Time
  6. Culling The Herd
  7. The Last Psalm To Silence
  8. The Good Night Sky
  9. Headlights
  10. Black Wind
  11. All Good Things

Tour Dates

Saturday, August 6, 2016 at 8:00PMV ClubHuntington, United States
Saturday, August 20, 2016 at 9:00PMCosmic Charlie'sLexington, United States
Saturday, August 27, 2016 at 8:00PMThe BasementNashville, United States

Limelight: Dream The Electric Sleep

