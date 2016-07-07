Dream The Electric Sleep launch Flight video

Dream The Electric Sleep have launched a video for their track Flight exclusively with Prog.

The song features on the US outfit’s upcoming third album Beneath The Dark Wide Sky, which is out on July 22 via Mutiny records.

The video was animated and directed by LA Watson, who reveals it was inspired by the “ecological crisis” currently facing the planet.

Watson says: “The conceptual and visual theme came from thinking about the environmental damage that was caused by the American Dust Bowl of the 1930s. I wanted to draw connections between this moment to the current ecological crisis our planet is facing today.

“The events of the Dust Bowl can be seen as a forewarning that illustrates the devastating consequences of irresponsible farming practices.

“Today, we are seeing a similar situation with honeybee populations that are suffering from colony collapse due in part to pesticide applications. This not only hurts bees, but also puts our entire food supply at risk. I thought it could be interesting to animate a bee trying to navigate through an apocalyptic past/future.”

The band previously issued a video for Let The Flood Light In and have a handful of live dates planned for next month.

Dream The Electric Sleep Beneath The Dark Wide Sky tracklist

Drift Let The Light Flood In Flight We Who Blackout The Sun Hanging By Time Culling The Herd The Last Psalm To Silence The Good Night Sky Headlights Black Wind All Good Things

Tour Dates

Saturday, August 6, 2016 at 8:00PM V Club Huntington, United States Saturday, August 20, 2016 at 9:00PM Cosmic Charlie's Lexington, United States Saturday, August 27, 2016 at 8:00PM The Basement Nashville, United States

