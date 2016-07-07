Anderson, Rabin & Wakeman ‘won’t have new album per se’ says Jon

Jon Anderson says his collaboration with fellow ex-Yes men Trevor Rabin and Rick Wakeman will release new music – but there won’t be an album.

Anderson, Rabin & Wakeman have confirmed tour dates in North America this year and the UK in 2017, to include material from their old band alongside fresh compositions.

The vocalist had previously confirmed writing was underway, while keyboardist Wakeman had sounded a note of caution over the chances of an album.

Anderson tells Something Else: “We want to do something creatively new. Of course, a lot of fans want to hear us do Yes music, so we’re working on songs from Talk and 90125.

“Rick has always wanted to work with Trevor so we’re picking out some classic Yes songs and rearranging them like we did with Anderson/Ponty.

“We’re going to put on a great show to explain why we got together. The magic of the songs will still be there. We won’t be a tribute band.”

He adds: “We won’t have a new album per se – but we will have new pieces of music and we’ll figure out how to release it once it’s done.”

The singer reveals that three additional band members have been “locked in” for the tours, with the possibility of a fourth being added, but he says it’s too early to name them.

He recently released The Invention Of Knowledge, his collaborative album with Flower Kings leader Roine Stolt. Asked about the chance of touring the music, Anderson says: “We talked about it – but we want to see the public reaction. I would love to perform the album with a choir. We’ll see what develops.”

Jon Anderson Q&A: “I have songs that will last me the next 30 years”

Oct 04: Orlando Hard Rock Live, FL

Oct 06: Hollywood Seminole Hard Rock Casino, FL

Oct 07: Clearwayer Ruth Eckerd Hall, FL

Oct 09: Durham Performing Arts Centre, NC

Oct 10: Atlanta Fox Theatre, GA

Oct 15: Glenside Keswick Theatre, PA

Oct 16: Glenside Keswick Theatre, PA

Oct 19: Boston Wang Theatre, MA

Oct 21: Wallingford Toyota Oakdale Theatre, CT

Oct 22: Huntington Paramount, NY

Oct 24: Montclair Wellmont Theater, NJ

Oct 26: Red Bank Count Basie Theatre, NJ

Oct 28: Atlantic City Borgota Event Center, NJ

Oct 29: Akron Goodyear Theater, OH

Nov 01: New York Beacon Theatre, NY

Nov 02: Pittsburgh Heinz Hall, PA

Nov 04: New Buffalo Four Winds Casino, MI

Nov 05: Chicago Theatre, IL

Nov 07: Nashville Schermerhorn Symphony Centre, TN

Nov 09: St Louis Fox Theatre, MO

Nov 11: New Orleans Saenger Theatre, LA

Nov 12: San Antonio Majestic Theatre, TX

Nov 14: Austin Moody Theater, TX

Nov 16: Denver Paramount Theatre, CO

Nov 17: Salt Lake City Capitol Theater, UT

Nov 19: Las Vegas Pearl, NV

Nov 20: Phoenix Celebrity Theatre, AZ

Nov 22: Los Angeles Orpheum, CA

Nov 25: San Francisco Masonic, CA

Mar 12: Cardiff Arena, UK

Mar 13: Birmingham Symphony Hall, UK

Mar 15: Brighton Dome, UK

Mar 16: Bournemouth International Centre, UK

Mar 19: London Hammersmith Apollo, UK

Mar 21: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, UK

Mar 22: Edinburgh Usher Hall, UK

Mar 24: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, UK

Mar 25: Manchester Apollo, UK