Dream The Electric Sleep announce Beneath The Dark Wide Sky

Dream The Electric Sleep have announced the release of their Beneath The Dark Wide Sky album.

It’ll launch on July 22 after the band signed with Mutiny Records and it was produced by Nick Raskulinecz.

Guitarist and vocalist Matt Page says: “We decided we needed help realising the vision we had for the new album. The songs were different enough from our earlier material that we felt they needed a new treatment and a fresh set of ears to help pull out the strengths and tighten up the ambiguities of each song.

“We contacted several producers we wanted to work with, and sent them the demos. We were thrilled to learn Nick Raskulinecz was interested in working with us. We went to Nashville to meet him and jam at Rock Falcon Studio and had a blast. There was a real chemistry between all of us and we knew we’d found our guy.”

Beneath The Dark Wide Sky is available for pre-order.

Dream The Electric Sleep Beneath The Dark Wide Sky tracklist

Drift Let the Light Flood In Flight We Who Blackout the Sun Hanging By Time Culling the Herd The Last Psalm to Silence The Good Night Sky Headlights Black Wind All Good Things

Limelight: Dream The Electric Sleep