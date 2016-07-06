Syd Barrett’s life to be celebrated at Cambridge Film Festival

A series of films will be shown at this year’s Cambridge Film Festival to celebrate the life of late Pink Floyd icon Syd Barrett.

Cambridge Live have teamed up with the Cambridge Film Trust for the event and will screen the documentary Get All That Ant? which features stills and archive footage taken during the 60s and filmed in Barrett’s hometown of Cambridge, London and San Francisco.

The majority of footage has never been seen before and features live performances and stills featuring artists including Pink Floyd, the Rolling Stones, The Doors and Donovan.

Filmmaker Anthony Stern says: “The film came about after a diagnosis of Parkinson’s encouraged me to make sense of the last 50 years of my life. Delving through my cellar, I found suitcases full of tapes, film reels and over 7000 still photographs from the period 1963-1970.

“This film is a homage to that time, capturing the dreams, memories and reflections that sprung from a moment when we really thought we could change the world. Fifty years on, I’m starting to think these values are starting to reemerge.”

The film will premiere as part of a series of screenings about Barrett and Pink Floyd on October 21 at the city’s Guildhall during the festival which runs from October 20-27.

Walking tours have also been organised in conjunction with I Spy Syd In Cambridge. They’ll showcase Barrett’s former family home, his school and the old homes of David Gilmour and Roger Waters.

The events coincide with plans to unveil a permanent memorial to Barrett in Cambridge on October 27 and a concert titled Syd Barrett – A Celebration which will take place later that day.

