Download UK adds 65 artists to 2018 bill

Download organisers have added 65 artists to this year’s UK bill.

Ozzy Osbourne, Guns N’ Roses and Avenged Sevenfold will headline the 2018 event, which will take place from June 8-10 at Donington Park.

In November, artists including Marilyn Manson, Babymetal, Asking Alexandria, In This Moment, Body Count Ft. Ice T, Parkway Drive, Bullet For My Valentine and Black Veil Brides were confirmed, but today’s announcement is the biggest yet.

Black Stone Cherry, Thunder, Baroness, Volbeat, Cradle Of Filth, Marmozets, Tesseract, L7, Dragonforce, Greta Van Fleet, Kreator, Corrosion Of Conformity, Von Hertzen Brothers, Myrkur, All Them Witches and more have now been announced, while Korn’s Jonathan Davis will perform a solo set.

A full list of artists confirmed for the weekend of rock and metal can be found below, along with the latest linup poster.

Tickets for Download 2018 are available via the official festival website.

Download UK 2018 - confirmed artists

Alexisonfire

All Them Witches

Asking Alexandria

Avenged Sevenfold

Babymetal

Baroness

Black Stone Cherry

Black Veil Brides

blessthefall

Body Count Ft. Ice T

Boston Manor

Bullet For My Valentine

Bury Tomorrow

Cancer Bats

Corrosion Of Conformity

Cradle Of Filth

Dead Cross

Death Blooms

DragonForce

Dream State

Emmure

Employed To Serve

Gold Key

Greta Van Fleet

Guns N’ Roses

Hatebreed

Higher Power

In This Moment

Inglorious

Jamie Lenman

Jonathan Davis

Knocked Loose

Koyo

Kreator

L7

Less Than Jake

Malevolence

Marilyn Manson

Marmozets

Mayday Parade

Meshuggah

Milk Teeth

Miss May I

Monster Truck

Myke Gray

Myrkur

Neck Deep

No Hot Ashes

Ozzy Osbourne

Parkway Drive

Plini

Powerflo

Puppy

Rise Against

Rolo Tomassi

Savage Messiah

Shinedown

SHVPES

Sleep Token

Stick To Your Guns

Stray From The Path

Sun Arcana

Tesseract

The Bottom Line

The Bronx

The Faim

The Hives

The Hyena Kill

The Maine

The Pink Slips

The Struts

The Temperance Movement

Thrice

Thunder

Thy Art Is Murder

Tigress

Turbonegro

Volbeat

Von Hertzen Brothers

Wayward Sons

Whiskey Myers

Woes

WSTR

You Me At Six

Zeal & Ardo

Download Festival, Donington - live review