Marilyn Manson, Babymetal and more confirmed for Download 2018

Download UK organisers have added 17 more artists to the 2018 bill.

It was previously announced that Ozzy Osbourne, Guns N’ Roses and Avenged Sevenfold would headline the 2018 event, which will take place from June 8-10 at Donington Park.

Now Marilyn Manson, Babymetal, Asking Alexandria, Alexisonfire, In This Moment, Body Count Ft. Ice T, Parkway Drive, Bullet For My Valentine, Rise Against, Black Veil Brides, Neck Deep, Meshuggah, The Hives, Mayday Parade, Dream State, WSTR and The Pink Slips will join them.

Asking Alexandria’s Ben Bruce says: “We have been waiting for half a decade to say this again, ‘Download, we are coming for ya!’ Download is hands down one of the most exciting festivals in the world to play and so we have decided to bring our biggest show to date over with us.

“We cannot wait to see you all there. In the words of this year’s legendary headliner, ‘Mama I’m coming home.’”

Babymetal say in a statement: “We are so happy to announce that we will be playing at Download UK! We were last there in 2016 and it is an absolute honour to be returning to this prestigious festival next year. Can’t wait to go back and see everyone there!”

Bullet For My Valentine’s Matt Tuck says he’s excited to be playing the festival again and adds: “It’s been five long years now since we last performed at Donington Park, so we’re more than ready to get back on that legendary stage and do what we do best. See you there!”

Tickets for Download 2018 are available from the official festival site, while other artists will be revealed in due course.

